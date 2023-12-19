What is assault in the third degree? Kang actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault in domestic violence case

Jonathan Majors, the actor behind Marvel's Kang the Conqueror has been found guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment by a New York court in the domestic violence case against him. Reportedly, the verdict was reached in about four to six hours, and as per statements from his attorney, the legal team may likely pursue appealing the decision before the sentencing on February 6, 2024.

After being arrested earlier this year for alleged domestic abuse involving Grace Jabbari, his girlfriend at the time, the actor was charged with four counts of assault and harassment. On December 18, the jurors only found Majors guilty of two - assault in the third degree and second-degree harassment. The split verdict essentially acquitted the Marvel star of the two counts of aggravated harassment and assault.

Assault in the third degree is a Class A misdemeanor and applies to perpetrators who have caused physical harm to another person due to either 1) intent to cause physical harm, 2) recklessly causing physical harm, or 3) causing physical harm due to criminal negligence. The jury found Jonathan Majors guilty of the second kind - reckless assault in the third degree.

How long can Jonathan Majors be sentenced for being found guilty of assault in the third degree?

The domestic violence lawsuit against the Marvel actor, also known for his role in movies such as Creed III, has been making headlines since March 25, the day the New York Police Department arrested Majors after a call about an alleged domestic dispute. The very next day, he was charged with assault and harassment, with a police report suggesting the victim had sustained injuries.

After the 911 call, Jonathan Majors was charged with four counts of harassment and assault, and the US Army advertisements featuring the actor were subsequently halted on March 26. By the end of the month, his lawyer had released the alleged communication between the victim and Majors.

The Loki actor and his representatives have maintained his innocence from the first day, and the guilty verdict has not deterred their conviction, with Jonathan's attorney, Priya Chaudhry, having been quoted by the press saying they look forward to fully clearing his name. While this indicates an incoming appeal, the two counts of assault and harassment Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of, carry a prison sentence of up to one year.

Majors' stint in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang The Conqueror is also at the end following the guilty verdict by the New York court, as Disney officially cut ties with the 34-year-old actor shortly after the decision was announced.