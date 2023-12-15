TheQuartering, a one-man talk show YouTuber, just published a video explaining an additional perspective on the Jonathan Majors problem, which has recently gained even more prominence. The social commentary YouTuber makes the following argument:

"This is Two toxic people, being toxic and quite frankly in that particular case in America only one person ever has to pay the price and that's the real issue."

The YouTuber talks about how the situation that the actor has found himself in has been further complicated by the release of new evidence featuring security footage of Majors and his ex-girlfriend.

For those who don't know, the Loki actor was detained in NYC earlier this year on suspicion of hitting his girlfriend in a cab, misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment. Following this, fresh evidence continued to surface as the legal struggle continued.

The Jonathan Majors case and biases

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors has found himself at the center of an assault trial since March after after an altercation with former girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The YouTuber, Jeremy from TheQuartering, uses his platform to highlight what he considers the uneven outcomes that frequently follow for men in this recently released video.

News broke recently that Jonathan Majors' highly publicized assault trial is getting closer to a verdict. This case has already impacted the actor's career as Marvel postponed the release of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in which he is set to be the antagonist, after his arrest.

The news came that the prosecution and the Loki actor's defense team made their closing statements in a Manhattan courtroom on December 14, 2023. The actor's lawyers also told the jury that they might decide to conclude the case earlier than the two-week trial. This is in coherence with the security footage (more on that later), which allegedly proves Majors’ innocence.

Using the said security footage that has now been released, YouTuber Jeremy specifically draws attention to a situation in which Majors is seen trying to back away from a confrontational situation in which his ex-girlfriend is chasing him.

For context, a recently released (by the court) surveillance tape shows Majors shoving his ex-girlfriend towards a car. He is then seen running down the street. As per Jeremy, while the video may show a toxic relationship, he contends that the terrible circumstances the actor has found himself in are not justified by this.

Jeremy further argues that the judicial system disproportionately punishes males when both partners in a relationship are involved in detrimental actions. He underlines that the male frequently loses everything as a result of the repercussions, including his work and personal freedom.

The YouTuber then proceeded to underline another part of the case: the text messages and audio files. He states that these reveal the power struggles in the relationship and can be used to assess the case from a different viewpoint.

Jeremy speculates that instead of showing a clear intention to hurt his ex-girlfriend, Majors' actions, as shown by the presented messages, may be a cry for help. He challenges the societal inclination to ignore men's suffering, emphasizing the necessity for mental health diagnosis and help for men in comparable situations.

As the security footage comes to an end, Jeremy claims that Jonathan Majors' case serves as a clear illustration of the unfair outcomes that men in toxic relationships experience.

He urges society itself to have a more nuanced comprehension of these situations. Jermy emphasizes the value of promoting men's mental health and making sure that the facts are fairly determined.

To summarize Jeremy's video, people in unhealthy relationships should get support rather than judgment. He implies justice should also be applied without regard to a person's gender. Since playing a part in the 2019 independent film The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Jonathan Majors has become a rising star in the film industry.

In addition, Jonathan Majors was featured in Michael B. Jordan's directing debut, Creed 3, which earned favorable reviews. Since then, the actor has gained further notoriety as a staple in the MCU world, playing the villainous Kang the Conqueror.

But after Jonathan Majors' arrest on March 25 and charges of assault, he has seen significant career setbacks; according to reports, his management team and PR agency dropped him. As we get more reports on this developing story, check back for more.