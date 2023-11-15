How Loki season 2 has set the stage for Dr. Doom as the new Big Bad by replacing Kang? Explained

Loki season 2 just ended with a tear-jerking and bittersweet season finale that will most definitely have huge ramifications for the whole MCU at large. After a successful season 1, Loki season 2 has also now come to an end.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the Loki series.

In the final episode of Loki season 2, aptly titled 'Glorious Purpose' (while also nodding to Loki season 1 episode 1 and hence coming back a full circle), the former god of mischief takes his place at the end of time on He Who Remains’ throne to safe-keep all timelines, forever alone.

As previously mentioned, this will undoubtedly have an effect on the MCU as a whole. The article will further discuss how the Loki season 2 finale could have resolved Marvel's Jonathan Majors issue. In future Avengers films, Marvel has reportedly decided to replace Majors' Kang as the MCU's main antagonist with none other than Dr. Doom.

Loki season 2: Out with the Kang in with the Doom

While Marvel is yet to confirm, during a segment on the House of R ringer podcast, MCU expert Joanna Robinson (Known for her book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios) revealed that Marvel Studios is planning to move away from Jonathan Major’s Kang as the big bad for the upcoming Avengers film(s) and rewriting the story completely.

Numerous reports from industry insiders also support this current buzz. The conclusion of Loki's most recent season could have laid the groundwork for Victor Von Doom, who rumors suggest is the antagonist of Marvel’s phase 6, to finally make his MCU debut.

Marvel could use what happens in the Loki season 2 finale as an excuse to justify recasting Majors. Given that Loki appears to have taken authority over the multiverse and is suspected of portraying a character that closely resembles the Custodian of the Multiverse from Marvel comics.

The Loki season 2 finale also hinted that he has already begun interfering with Kang variants like Timely. In Loki’s 'Glorious Purpose' season finale, towards the end of the episode, fans witness the new narrative of Victor Timely.

Loki season 2 was mind-bending

As the previous episode of the series '1893' had shown fans, Rennslayer gets Timely a TVA handbook that creates a Bootstrap Paradox and enables him to become a Kang variant. However, after Loki is on the throne, Timely never gets a handbook, so he never becomes a variant of Kang.

This suggests that Loki could alter the narratives of every Kang variant, even making him cease to exist or possibly giving him a far more minor role. Marvel may defend the premise by arguing that Loki is only attempting to prevent chaos from spreading throughout the cosmos. However, by doing this, Loki may unintentionally enable someone far darker to take center stage, and our Avengers find themselves Doom-ed.

Make way for Victor Von Doom MCU

So help us god

According to a recent report from Variety, during a conference in September, Marvel executives explored the idea of making Dr. Doom, the Fantastic Four villain, the big bad in the MCU, replacing Kang.

Information from numerous other industry insiders supports this fable. Given that the Fantastic Four will shortly appear in an MCU film in 2025, their film may act as a springboard for introducing Doctor Doom as the antagonist of Phase 6 of the MCU.

Dr. Victor von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom, is from the fictional nation of Latveria, where he holds the position of Monarch for his Kingdom in Marvel Comics. He wears armor and an iron mask to conceal his face as he was injured in an unfortunate incident.

Doom is regarded as one of Earth's most talented scientists and thinkers. He might be a contender for Sorcerer Supreme as he is a magician with supernatural powers rivaling those of the universe's strongest creatures. Dr. Doom is essentially the Fantastic Four's archenemy but has also clashed with Iron Man, Doctor Strange, the X-Men, and the Avengers, among other superheroes in the Marvel Universe.

It will be quite challenging for Marvel to move from Kang the Conqueror to Doctor Doom. However, it appears that MCU wants to take that approach in light of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's poor box office results.

Fortunately, as seen toward the conclusion of Loki season 2, Doom already has a fantastic doorway into the MCU, thanks to Loki. If he were to act as the deus ex machina for the MCU, they may finally find their new big bad following his debut in the forthcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Loki season 2 is available for fans to stream and dissect on Disney+ while waiting for further news of the MCU from the official sources.