Will there be Loki season 3? Renewal possibilities explored

Fans are already anticipating what lies ahead for the god of mischief and whether Loki season 3 will actually happen. Loki season 2 episode 6 premiered on Disney+ on November 10 and finished the season with a gratifying yet sad finale.

The God of Mischief has a new brilliant purpose at the conclusion of Loki season 2, but it casts questions on Tom Hiddleston's character's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The conclusion of Loki season 1 announced Loki season 2 in the credits, however, there has been no such announcement of Loki season 3 in the credits of the heartbreaking finale of season 2.

Although it is probable that Loki may appear in one of the forthcoming Avengers films and other MCU media, Loki season 3 still awaits official confirmation. But interviews with the showrunners reveal there is hope.

Loki season 3: Will the god of mischief return?

At the time of writing, Loki season 3 is pending official confirmation by Disney+. However, there is hope. In an interview with Deadline, series producer Kevin Wright discussed Loki's prospects beyond season 2 and provided an update on Loki season 3.

“We take it season by season, and there are certain things that Tom and I and other casts have talked about of where we see this going, and I know there’s some excitement for that internally, but just from a storytelling standpoint, I think we always conceived of seasons 1 and 2 as a whole. That these are two chapters of the same book, and that season two is finishing that book, and there are other stories to be told there, but I think they would be new books if that’s not too coy.”

When questioned specifically about Loki season 3 by Variety, Kevin Wright said it's open-ended and foreshadowed the show's possibility of an array of storylines. So fans need not fret! Given that Loki season 2 has just recently ended with a mind-blowing ending, it's unusual for a series to receive a renewal just after, especially when it comes from the MCU.

Furthermore, Loki is the only live-action Disney+ program to have received a second season to date, which contributes to the probability of a Loki season 3. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios' new strategy for its Disney+ series indicates the likelihood of a Loki season 3.

The article states that Marvel is leaning towards multiseason serialized TV (as seen with Loki) rather than the usual limited-series style (Secret Invasion, Wanda Vison, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, etc.).

If a third season of Loki is produced—which it very likely will be—it will tell a whole different tale. This is because Loki seasons 1 and 2 are viewed as one full tale; the previously cited interviews show as much. The show's creators certainly have ideas for more narrative, according to Kevin Wright in another interview with Collider, even though seasons 1 and 2 of the series represent the conclusion of one book, there are many books on the shelf.

“I would say Season 1 and Season 2 were developed and created as, like, kind of two chapters of the same book. We felt pretty strongly, all of us involved, that Season 2 was about closing that book but that there are many other books on the shelf for this character and for this world.”

Loki is one of Marvel's biggest hits to date, and likely so, seeing the cinematic nuance and emotionally enriched story it offered fans. Now that the MCU is experimenting with Loki being multi-season/serialized and the showrunners hinting at more tales for the god of mischief, a Loki season 3 looks almost certain.

Loki season 2: A brief recap

Loki season 2 ended on a melancholic note. It properly wrapped up all the threads (of the Original Timeline) and gave our favorite and not-so-favorite characters a proper ending. But since Loki season 2 was such a great conclusion, Loki season 3 will provide fans with a completely new plot.

Six episodes of Loki season 2 ran each week from October to November. The titles of these episodes were Ouroboros, Breaking Brad, 1893, Heart of the TVA, Science/Fiction, and Glorious Purpose, in that order.

The first episode, Ouroboros, provides viewers with a glance at the future (scenes that are later shown throughout the season), a helping hand from Mobius, and a new character whose name aligns with the episode's title. The main objective of this episode was to solve Loki's Timeslipping problem. This episode also revealed the season's main objective, the TVA's Temporal Loom problem.

The second episode of Loki's second season, "Breaking Brad," introduces viewers to Zaniac from Marvel Comics. He informs them of Dox's evil intention to prune all other branches so that the TVA can be saved.

The episode also includes a reunion between Sylvie and Loki as they help Mobius defeat General Dox and her army. This episode also sets the stage for the subsequent episode, 1893, with our heroes now on the quest for Miss Minuetes in the hopes of saving the TVA.

The show's mid-season finale was Loki season 2 episode 3. Titled 1893, it follows Mobius and Loki as they return to find Miss Minutes in order to preserve the TVA. They are shocked to find Renslayer and Miss Minutes collaborating to bring back He Who Remains, and that's not all. While on their search, they come across a Kang variant named Victor Timely.

As the episode progresses, Timely is eventually convinced by Loki to help the TVA. The episode concludes with Timely finding his way to the TVA, with Rennslayer and Miss Minutes trapped at the end of time.

Heart of The TVA, the later episode, sees Rennslayer and MM make their way back quite easily, as a matter of fact. The story then shifts to Victor, OB, and the others as they attempt but fail to repair the Temporal Loom. Zaniac also joins the side of evil with Rennslayer and Miss Minutes in this episode.

The episode has one of the most horrific sequences in the MCU, with General Dox and her whole squad being squeezed into a cube and slaughtered. Rennslayer is pruned towards the end of the episode, and our entire gang watches as the Temporal Loom bursts.

The penultimate episode of the series, Science/Fiction, picks up where the last one left fans off. Loki sees he's the only one who survived the blast, and he is now on the lookout for his pals who have disappeared. He also regains his power to travel across time, aka time-slipping.

He uses this haphazardly to locate his buddies, who have all returned to their previous lives. When all hope appears to be gone and all of Loki's allies begin to vanish, he finally masters his time-slipping and the episode ends.

Loki utilizes his time-slipping abilities to try to mend the Temporal Loom in the season finale, titled "Glorious Purpose". But, however, nothing works as he spends literal centuries attempting to mend it.

Finally, he believes that preventing Sylvie from murdering He Who Remains would end his peril and everything would be fine. Again, this does not work either. But He Who Remains provides him with a clue: the Kang variant informs him that the Temporal Loom is only a safeguard designed to protect the scared Timeline.

This finally connects the dots for the god of mischief, and he realizes that in order to save everyone, he must sacrifice himself. He does this by venturing into the temporal loom and destroying the exact item he had been striving to mend all season, likely killing all the branches.

But before the branches die, Loki seizes them and enchants them with his power. Then, at the end of time, Loki sits on the throne alone, and the camera pulls back to reveal that Loki has replaced the Temporal Loom with something that depicts the Norse tree of life, Yggdrasil, with him in the middle. In doing so, Loki found his purpose and thus ended Loki season 2 on a bittersweet note.

Frequently asked questions about Loki season 3

1. Will Loki return to the MCU?

Yes, this isn't the last we have seen of our favorite trickster god. As he's still alive, although he now has a duty to oversee and maintain the sacred Timeline, we may see Loki in future projects such as Loki season 3, the upcoming Avengers films, and more.

2. What is the Yggdrasil tree?

In a nutshell, Yggdrasil is the tree of life in Norse mythology and in the Marvel universe that holds all the Nine Realms together. Consider the form of Yggdrasil Loki is now sitting inside at the end of Loki season 2 as containing the whole multiverse, with each timeline or reality being its own branch and that branch having its own Yggdrasil.

3. When will Loki season 3 released?

As of now, there is no official confirmation for Loki season 3. And since there is no official confirmation, there is also no official release date, however, if we were to speculate, Loki season 3 would be released in 2025 or 2026, given the announcement. Since the time between Season 1 and Season 2 of the series was longer than 2 years, this is a safe assumption.

4. Is Loki now the god of time?

Custodian of the Multiverse is Loki's new MCU title. Loki now sits at the end of time on He Who Remains' Throne, anchoring all the timelines. This designation in the Marvel comics is given to the Custodian of The Multiverse.

The entity known as Atlez in Marvel Comics was tasked with keeping an eye on the many realities. As the Custodian of the Multiverse, maintaining Multiverses/Timelines, and protecting them from collapsing into the Cosmic Abyss is now Loki's job.

Fans may watch the first and second seasons of the show, which are presently available for streaming exclusively on Disney+, as they wait for word on Loki season 3.