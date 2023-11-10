Loki season 2 episode 6 (finale) recap and ending explained: The god of *spoiler*

Loki season 2 episode 6 was the climax of our god of mischief's adventure, at least for this season. With an unbelievable ending, Loki's finale was full of surprises and emotional nuance, but what does it all signify for this series and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future? Is there room for the God of Mischief to do more?

The Disney Plus program has been delighting fans worldwide since it started airing on 5 October 2023, reaffirming how and why fans fell in love with the first season, which aired in 2021.

Loki season 2 episode 6 concluded the series in a meaningful way, helping the trickster god become what looks like the most significant figure in the MCU.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Loki season 2.

Loki season 2 episode 6 recap: Loki finds his purpose

Loki spent the whole of season 2 attempting to assist Mobius, O.B., Casey, Hunter B-15, and even Sylvie in saving the Time Variance Authority from annihilation. The hallowed Temporal Loom has been trying to keep itself together amongst all of the split timelines, and it even blew up in episode 4, taking away everything with it.

However, Loki's time-slipping skills, which he mastered in the penultimate episode, have enabled him to put things right, as we see in the season finale.

Loki season 2 episode 6 continued just where the last one, Science/Fiction, left off, with our favorite trickster returning to the TVA next to O.B., Sylvie, Timely, Mobius, Casey, and Hunter B-15, ready to restore the temporal loom.

Loki devises a new scheme with the assistance of his pals after learning how temporal radiation damages Victor Timely and, eventually, the TVA itself. Alas, it is never enough, and he continues to travel back in time until a factor appears that can help him.

With the help of O.B. and Victor Timely, Loki learns everything there is to know about the temporal loom, science, engineering, and just about anything else. As Centuries pass, Loki finally believes he has the ideal plan.

And presto! It works! The crew successfully expands the Loom's capacity. The only difficulty is that Timely's prototype Throughput multiplier is insufficient since there are unlimited, infinite timelines in the multiverse, which nothing can account for. Everyone, including Loki, is filled with dread.

So Loki realizes that the sole means to rewrite the story and preserve the TVA is to save He Who Remains, so he Time-slips back to the Loki season 1 finale to prevent Sylvie from killing him. It fails because Sylvie is unrelenting; in her own words, Loki will have to "Kill her" to stop her.

After an extended chat with He Who Remains, who seems to be aware of everything going on, Loki understands that the only thing he can do to mend time and save everyone is destroy the Temporal Loom, the very thing he has been trying to fix all season.

As He who remains explains, the loom exists solely to safeguard the Sacred Timeline. It is unconcerned about the branches, erasing them as it sees fit. Towards the end of Loki season 2 episode 6, the god of mischief eventually winds down to one possibility, which seems to be the only solution to his peril. He must destroy the time loom for others to survive. As a result, he timeslips one last time to the moment before Victor Timely departs to repair the temporal Loom.

He goes to meet his fate instead of Timely going out this time. As he walks, Loki season 2 episode 6 gives fans a final surprise. The radiation rips his suit to shreds, revealing a brand-new Loki costume with golden-black horns.

He ventures towards the temporal loom and destroys the same thing he had been attempting to repair all season, presumably killing all the branches. But before they die completely, he grabs them and enchants them with his magic.

Loki then walks to the end of time; the castle is now gone, and the throne remains. Sitting on the throne, he clutches and enchants all of the branches, establishing a new timeline that appears as the tree of life, Yggdrasil, which he is destined to supervise for the rest of time, finally discovering his purpose.

Loki season 2 episode 6 ending explained: A god alone at the end of time

Toward the conclusion of Loki season 2 episode 6, we discover that the TVA is in order. Instead of protecting the Temporal Loom, the TVA is working to safeguard the "tree of time" Loki has built and hunting down Kang variants.

When Loki sits on the throne at the end of time, all alone, the camera pulls back to see that Loki has supplanted the Temporal Loom with something that depicts the Norse tree of life, Yggdrasil, with him at the center.

Returning to the TVA, Mobius references a Kang variant that Ant-Man has dealt with, as fans saw in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He also mentions that everyone is still unaware of the TVA's existence. B-15 heads to the war room to discuss how to preserve the freshly created Sacred Timeline.

Loki season 2 episode 6 also gave our favorite and not-so-favorite characters some satisfying endings. Miss Minutes is back in action, but she's probably not as deadly as she once was; O.B. creates a new TVA manual, which is the second edition, now in yellow.

We see a young Victor Timely, but he does not receive the guidebook, keeping him from becoming a threat. As for Renslayer, she awakens in the Alioth-ruled dumping ground.

Mobius departs the TVA and visits one of his versions, who lives with his family. Sylvie arrives to greet him, and they talk about Loki. Mobius questions Sylvie about what she plans to do now, but she doesn't respond clearly.

Sylvie asks Mobius the same, and he responds that he will take his time experiencing life. Loki season 2 episode 6 concludes on a bittersweet note, with a tearful Loki staring out into the horizon.

Loki must shoulder the weight of maintaining the Timeline for the rest of existence. The god of mischief has already revealed his fear of being alone. And how he's always desired the throne. It's unfortunate to see that even though he has all of that and is a god again, he shall remain alone.

Loki season 2 episode 6 and all other episodes are available to stream on Disney+.