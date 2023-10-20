Miss Minutes flirting in Loki Season 2 Episode 3 has fans petrified beyond belief

Loki season 2 episode 3 saw the return of everyone's favorite TVA mascot, Miss Minutes. The artificial entity made a startling reappearance in the newest episode of Loki titled 1893. Promptly launching into her most outrageous activities yet, she provided fans with laughs and scares.

Minutes was flirting with Victor Timely, a Kang variant who makes her remember He Who Remains, and with this The AI shocked everyone as her focus was on an unusual romance. To put it mildly, Miss Minutes becomes more creepier due to this peculiar dynamic.

This anthropomorphic clock initially appeared in Loki season 1 as the charming and friendly mascot and TVA's face. However, this AI soon showed her true colors. Now, as she takes center stage with her strange love interests and secrets in Loki season 2 episode 3, Miss Minutes has both terrified and delighted audiences.

Ravonna and Miss Minutes are two individuals enthralled by He Who Remains (Image via Diseny+)

Miss Minutes shocks fans with her bizarre obsession in Loki season 2 episode 3

There was a lot going on in Loki season 2 episode 3, titled, 1893. However, Miss Minutes' full-on yandre moment is undoubtedly the episode's high point. She appears to be flirting with Victor Timely, a Kang variant who reminds her of her long-lost love and creator, He Who Remains.

It's evident that Miss Minutes has many secrets hidden beneath that scary orange glow and if you thought AI was scary before, now MM takes it to a whole new level. She seems to be more eerie as a result of this peculiar dynamic.

Loki season 2 episode 3 shifts Miss Minutes' role and expands our perception of her abilities. However, it was still unclear what the rebel artificial intelligence truly desired.

Fans not looking closely enough might have missed Miss Minutes' jealousy of Ravonna's arrival. Observing the tiny AI clock's spiteful and self-centered nature is entertaining, and when she finally has Victor to herself, we can see why she does what she does. She is enamored with He Who Remains and has no interest in controlling the chronology, the TVA, or anything else related to conquering several universes.

It goes without saying that Miss Minutes' homecoming episode (Loki season 2 episode 3) has generated a lot of discussion among Marvel fans. Although some people seem happy to have her back on TV, others seem to be actually terrified of what she does.

Who is Miss Minutes?

In Loki season 1, Miss Minutes—voiced by the renowned voice actress Tara Strong—was presented as a sort of TVA mascot. She was portrayed as the welcoming figure who would show new hires, like Loki, around the TVA's internal operations and welcome them while also simultaneously managing the TVA, all by herself.

However, as the show went on and the TVA's lies came to light, it became clear that the sentient cartoon clock was much more than just that. She had direct access to He Who Remains, the guy behind the curtain, and a clearance level at the TVA that was almost double that of almost everyone else.

Miss Minutes was originally developed as an AI for chess until she was granted autonomy. She was free to design her own programming, have wants, and act on impulses thanks to He Who Remains. In other words, he bestowed onto an all-knowing AI enormous authority and access, and the AI fell in love with him.

When Miss Minutes is about to lay all her cards on the table for Timely at the conclusion of Loki season 2 episode 3 1893, she goes back to her natural hue and blushes, having previously worn a black-and-white look to blend in with the period.

Miss Minutes tells him how she was He Who Remain's only friend at the End of Time for eons, and how He granted her the freedom to build her own programs and shape her own wants. However, he refrained from fulfilling her true desire.

In season 2 episode 3 of Loki, Miss Minutes tells Timely,

“If I had a body, we could truly lead together.”

To which, Timely replied,

“Yes, that’s … that’s something I don’t know how to do."

Miss Minutes says,

“With all your power, with all your abilities, you just kept me as your thing. Your computer. Your toy. Instead of what I could have been … your girl.”

The viewers are left in suspense as the show closes with Miss Minutes hinting at a significant secret she has regarding the He who remains. The problems with Loki and the TVA are far from resolved, and with the second half of the season still to come, MM now has a possible ally in Ravonna, which might lead to even more exciting situations in the episodes that follow. Loki season 2 episode 3, 1893 is now streaming on Diseny+