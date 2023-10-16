What did Tara Strong say? Twitter controversy explained as Boxtown recasts voice actor over Israel-Hamas posts

Canadian-American voice actor Tara Strong recently made headlines after she was re-cast by Boxtown for their upcoming animated series. Previously, Strong was supposed to play the character of Bill the Orphan.

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive content about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Readers' discretion is advised.

Speculation has it that she was fired from the role after a series of anti-Hamas remarks on X (formerly Twitter) in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. One of her earliest tweets read as follows:

“For those who support the actions of #Hamas; when they infiltrate your hometown, on your soil, break into Jewish homes, r*ping, beheading innocent babies, will you applaud them? Will you wave their flag while they slaughter Christians & Muslims who don’t believe their ideologies?”

A tweet of Strong slamming the Hamas group. (Image via X/tarastrong)

The voice artist also reposted many other tweets highlighting the violence the Hamas group has inflicted on Israeli soil. Tara Strong’s statements on X created a controversy, which may have led Boxtown to re-cast her role.

Tara Strong condemned the Hamas group online for their attack on Israel

On October 7, the Palestine-based Hamas group attacked Israel on the Gaza border, prompting a counterstrike. Since then, the Israel-Palestine conflict has been ongoing, which has so far claimed over 1,500 lives, injured more than 3000, and has many unaccounted for.

Ever since the conflict began, Jewish voice actor Tara Strong has shown her solidarity with Israel and has openly condemned the Hamas and those supporting them.

In her very first post published on the same day, she stated how she had her family in Israel and feared for their lives. She also used the hashtag #IStandWithIsrael and prayed for peace, tweeting that she feared "for all suffering in this terrorist attack. Sickening how anyone condones or celebrates any violence.”

In another post, she threatened to block whoever was “pro-suffering, r*pe, murder of any innocent people” and pledged to end all “wars” regardless of people’s “political affiliation.” Here she used the hashtag #PrayforWorldPeace.

Later, she also tweeted an image that said that nobody supported Al Qaeda during 9/11 or the ISIS during Paris attacks. The tweet then read:

“Why do people support Hamas when it murders Israeli civilians? Why do people only excuse terror when it targets Israel?”

Here, Tara Strong captioned her post, “Because everyone hates Jews.”

In another post, she directly named the Hamas group and called them out, saying they “successfully brainwashed the Western world to actually believe that #terrorism can be justified.”

How did Tara Strong react to her re-casting?

In the wake of her recent remarks on X, Boxtown, an independent animated comedy noir re-cast her lead role of Bill the Orphan in their upcoming venture. In fact, the news was first revealed by the official X account of the project:

“Hello all! Just wanted to offer a quick update on Boxtown. We will be recasting the role of Bill (previously played by Tara Strong). We'll have more info soon on open auditions. Thanks for y'all's understanding as we re-orient and figure out the next steps."

Following this update, Tara Strong responded in a tweet saying that she found out that she was re-cast via social media and was not personally conveyed the message. She added:

“This is what happens when you help fans get shows made, I guess. Fired for being Jewish. Glad I helped you get your kickstarter money. Please lose my email address & pray for my family in Israel and in Gaza.”

In a follow-up post, Boxtown further clarified how Tara Strong was paid for the work she did for the project and was not missing out on any promised future work. They also stated how they did not stand for hatred of any form.

The 50-year-old Tara Strong is known for doing voiceovers in animation, websites, and video game content. Some of her notable works include The New Batman Adventures, The Powerpuff Girls, DC Super Hero Girls, and Batman: Arkham among others.