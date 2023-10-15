Who was Ali Qadhi? Hamas Senior Commander killed in air strike by Israel

Ali Qadhi, one of Hamas' senior commanders, was allegedly killed by the Israeli Defence Forces on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in an air strike. As per The Statesman, Ali Qadhi was the main commander who led the attack on October 7, 2023, on Israel near the Gaza border.

While the Israel Defence Forces did not state the exact time and location of his death, they did confirm the death of the Hamas commander and said:

“Based on precise IDF and ISA intelligence, IAF aircraft killed Ali Qadi, a company commander of the Hamas 'Nukhba' commando force, who led the terror attack in Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip last weekend."

The Israeli Air Force also gave a statement on how Ali was arrested in 2005 for the abduction and murder of Israeli civilians. However, he was then released as a part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange in 2011.

The Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange was a deal between Israel and Hamas where the latter released Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier, in exchange for more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Furthermore, The Stateman also reported that Ali Qadhi was killed in a drone attack after Israel received multiple intelligence reports from the Shin Bet security agency and other Military intelligence.

Israel Defence Forces claim that multiple Hamas militants are hiding in tunnels and bunkers made underground

Ali Qadhi was executed on Saturday, October 14, 2023, just moments before the civilians of Gaza were asked to evacuate the region. Furthermore, the Israel Defence Force, which is also called the IDF, claimed that many Hamas militants are hiding in tunnels and underground bunkers, and the information has been shared by their military intelligence.

However, the IDF confirmed the killing of Ali Qadhi, who is allegedly the main commander responsible for the brutal attack on October 7, 2023, which ended up killing more than 1,000 people in Israel.

Wadhi was a company commander in the Nukhba commando unit of Hamas. Furthermore, the Israeli government also confirmed the killing of one more Hamas commander.

The IDF claimed that the attacks had successfully executed Abu Murad, who was also a crucial member of Hamas and undertook the planning of the massacre. The Israeli government claimed that just like Ali Qadhi, Abu Murad was also killed in the airstrike.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has taken the lives of more than 2,500 people and has left close to 10,000 severely injured. At the same time, several people have gone missing.

The conflict began when Hamas fired more than 5,000 rockets at Israel and came into the region by land, air, and sea.

However, Israel then retaliated and launched an attack on the Gaza Strip, which killed more than 2,000 Palestinians. At the moment, several countries are on a mission to evacuate their nationals from Israel.

At the same time, the Israel Defence Force has also asked the residents of the northern strip to evacuate from the area as soon as possible.

The IDF released a statement and said:

“If you care about yourself and your loved ones, go south as instructed. Rest assured that Hamas leaders have taken care of themselves and are taking cover from strikes in the region.”

However, Hamas also made an announcement and urged the people to not listen to the IDF, and called it a “propaganda evacuation.” However, the IDF and Israeli government have also informed the UN about the same and claimed that they have asked the entire Palestinian population to go towards the southern strip.