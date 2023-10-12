"Celebrities need to stay out of these kind of real-world events": Justin Bieber sparks backlash over controversial Gaza post

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is the latest celebrity to have landed himself in trouble online after sharing an Instagram story in support of Israel on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. The post featured a photograph of destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip with the words "Praying for Isreal" superimposed.

The Baby singer's message was a response to the rapidly escalating violence in the Middle East. Various churches, markets, and buildings in Gaza were destroyed in retaliation to the actions of Palestinian Hamas terrorists attacking areas in Israel on Saturday, October 7.

Justin Bieber's IG story came after he previously claimed to remain neutral, choosing to speak against the brutality faced by families on both sides. He wrote:

"To villainize all Palestinians or all Israeli people to me seems wrong. I'm not interested in choosing sides, but I am interested in standing with the families who have been brutally taken from us."

What's more, the original story was a repost of a post by user @churchome campaigning for food, hygiene, and medical supplies for people on both sides.

Needless to say, internet users were left shocked and disappointed in the star, with many asking celebrities to stay out of real-world events.

"Typical celebrity hypocrisy": Internet users slam Justin Bieber, say he's spreading misinformation

As news of Justin Bieber's Instagram story spiraled, Twitterati was left fuming. They were quick to criticize him for taking a stance and spreading misinformation without having a clear understanding of the situation in the region.

Many called his stance "performative outrage," and hid comments "dubious." One even stated that Bieber was "disconnected from reality." Here are comments seen on Twitter reacting to the news:

Justin Bieber is not the only celebrity who was criticized for sharing posts in support of Israel

Jamie Lee Curtis, made a similar blunder when she shared a picture of Gazan children looking at the bombs with the caption, "Terror from the skies." However, her caption included an Israeli flag to show her support for the country. Following the backlash, she soon deleted her post.

Other celebrities, including Madonna, U2, Natalie Portman, Gigi Hadid, and Gal Gadot all shared posts in support of their respective stances.

Following the outcry, the Peaches singer deleted his IG story and reshared the message "Praying for Isreal" without the background or @churchome's post.

Justin Bieber did not comment on the development.