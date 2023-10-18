Loki season 2 episode 3: Major spoilers to expect

The God of Mischief continues on his journey to preserve the balance of the multiverse and TVA in Loki season 2 episode 3. The episode, slated to drop on October 19, 2023, will focus more on the equation between Sylvie and Loki. Inevitably, Agent Mobius would stand in support of the Asgardian protagonist through all his actions.

The second season, featuring the adventures of the Asgardian trickster, is gradually taking a serious turn as events of greater magnitude unravel, with the looming threat of variants of Kang the Conqueror. Besides the three leads, the other characters who may significantly influence the plot of Loki season 2 episode 3 are General Dox, Hunter X-5, and Victor Timely.

The second season of Loki premiered on October 5, 2023, on its official platform Disney+. The show plans to take the story ahead from the first season, which showed the complications cropping up after the death of He Who Remains at the hands of Sylvie. The leads of this season thus aim to track down all Kang variants in an attempt to prevent multiversal wars and disintegration.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from episodes 2 and 3 of the second season of the series.

Loki season 2 episode 3 may dissolve the tension between Sylvie and Loki

Loki wants to take Sylvie away from her normal life (Image via McDonald's)

Sylvie actor Sophia Di Martino expressed her take on her character in an interview with Marvel, explaining that the frosty environment around her and Loki remains in the background. As per the actor, Sylvie is looking for an escape from the chaos, while Loki wants her to join the team of salvagers.

Though she is reluctant to leave the comfort of her commonplace life as a McDonald’s staff, Loki’s convincing helps break down some of Sylvie’s defenses. While the teasers of Loki season 2 episode 3 have managed to keep the upcoming developments still under wraps, the anticipations are high about a chase sequence that may involve Mobius and the Asgardian.

Variants of He Who Remains may arrive in the next episode (Image via Marvel)

There are also rumors about a significant character’s arrival as the lead duo embarks on a mission to unveil secrets. In fact, whispers about a time-travel sequence taking Loki and the team to Chicago in 1893 and to the World Columbian Exposition have been making the rounds online.

Since timeline branching and intersections are involved, Loki season 2 episode 3 may have some familiar faces, such as Ravonna Renslayer and Miss Minutes.

Meanwhile, ever since the trickster protagonist and his variant, Sylvie, have been inching closer since the previous episode, fans may find the two reconciliating in Loki season 2 episode 3. Whether that points to a long-term relationship remains to be seen.

A quick revisit to Loki season 2 episode 2

Titled Breaking Brad, episode 2 of the second season saw O.B. trying to repair the Temporal Loom unsuccessfully and realizing that he needs He Who Remains’ aura or Miss Minutes, who has been missing.

On the other hand, Loki and Mobius, with assistance from Hunter B-15, located Hunter X-5 in London in 1977. When captured, X-5 confessed to abandoning General Dox’s mission and living in this timeline as film actor Brad Wolfe. Moreover, he revealed Sylvie’s location, which took the team to Oklahoma.

In Oklahoma, the group found Sylvie working as a staff member at McDonald’s, leading a nondescript life. She refused to budge when Loki plied her with the information of their last encounter in a future timeline of TVA. However, when Brad disclosed that the group was in mortal danger, Sylvie enchanted him to get to the cause behind it.

Brad divulged that Dox had plans to destroy the branched timelines simultaneously to bring order back. The group returned Brad to custody but failed to stop Dox’s devastating plan of pruning multiple branches, simultaneously erasing realities and lives to void.

The ending of the episode saw Sylvie returning to her day job and ordinary life but keeping the TempPad of He Who Remains with her. If she lands at the TVA in the near future, this will stand as a powerful weapon.

Which threads of episode 2 may lead to the plotline of Loki season 2 episode 3?

The lead characters must time travel to solve the crisis (Image via Marvel)

O.B. was looking out for He Who Remains’ aura in the second episode. If the absent Miss Minutes fails to return, this thread leaves a wide space for Victor Timely to step into the storyline. Victor Timely, who is a Kang variant, is likely to have the exact aura needed in the process.

The TVA was shown to search for Ravonna Renslayer. It is also confirmed that Miss Minutes, the advanced AI, is working with her. Going by the trailers, both the characters seem to be in the past. With the visible Ferris wheel in the background, the location looks like the Chicago World Fairground, and Loki season 2 episode 3 may unfold there.

Watch Loki season 2 episode 3, directed by Kasra Farahani, on Disney+, scheduled to drop on the channel on Thursday, October 19, 2023.