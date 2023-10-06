Loki star Owen Wilson's 2023 net worth and career explored

Loki star Owen Wilson is an American actor and producer who has appeared in numerous movies throughout his career. He is best known for his role as Mobius Mobius Mobius in the 2021 Loki series. He has been nominated for numerous prestigious accolades in his career, including Oscars and BAFTA awards.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Owen Wilson has earned a substantial amount throughout his career, totaling $70 million in 2023. He began his career in 1996 and is still going strong with the Loki series. He didn't limit his career to acting but also ventured into film producing, voice dubbing, and screenplay writing. His success began when he appeared in the movie Anaconda in 1996.

Owen Wilson's Net Worth: Loki Actor's Career Explored

Owen Wilson is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. Over his career, he has generated a wealth of $2.5 billion in the USA and Canada combined, with an average of $75 million per project, as per the Celebrity Net Worth sources.

He frequently appears in frat-pack movies alongside Ben Stiller, his brother Luke Wilson, and Vince Vaughn. His film choices have shown that he is capable of handling both humorous and serious roles.

Another notable work of Owen's is with the world-famous Jackie Chan, with whom he co-starred in the movie Shanghai Noon. This movie was well-received worldwide and became a box office hit with a collection of $100 million, despite a film budget of about $50 million. His association with the Marvel Universe in Disney+ gained him fame, and he appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

He also provided voices for several movies like Marmaduke and Free Birds. As per Celebrity Net Worth, his highest film salary was $15 million for Little Fockers, and he earned $10 million each for Wedding Crashers and Starsky & Hutch.

Here are Owen Wilson's earnings over the years:

Little Fockers - $15 Million

Wedding Crashers - $10 Million

Starsky & Hutch - $10 Million

The Big Year - $8 Million

Hall Pass - $8 Million

How Do You Know - $8 Million

Behind Enemy Lines - $3 Million

Shanghai Noon - $4 Million

Cars 2 - $2.5 Million

Zoolander - $2 Million

Marmaduke - $1 Million

According to Cosmopolitan, Owen Wilson's net worth in 2021 was estimated to be $70 million. In addition to his movie income, he owns multiple real estate properties, including a Malibu beach house, a Los Angeles home, and a place in Santa Monica. He also owns land in Maui worth $5.85 million and a property in Pacific Palisades with a total worth of $40-$50 million.

His brother, Luke Wilson, also has a high net worth of $50 million, with a significant portion coming from real estate. Luke has appeared in movies like Legally Blonde, Old School, and The Royal Tenenbaums.

Owen Wilson in Loki Season 2

Marvel Cinematic Universe has premiered Loki Season 2, based on the God of Mischief. In a featurette released by Marvel, Owen playfully questions his character:

"Do I need to play the whole thing with my hands on my hips? Where did this come from?"

In an interview with Comic Book, he promised his fans that in Loki Season 2, his character will have depth that helps the audience understand the character even more:

"Maybe even more so because we were filming in London and being there at Pinewood, but yeah, [his story] just goes deeper."

With a $70 million net worth, Owen Wilson continues to work on stellar projects and showcase his talent.