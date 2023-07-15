Loki season 2: Owen Wilson hints at a compelling deep dive into Mobius' past in the sequel

Fans of Disney+'s Loki are on the edge of their seats as Owen Wilson, who plays the character Mobius, has hinted at an exciting exploration of his character's past in the forthcoming second season. With less than three months until the series returns, Wilson promises an insightful look into the enigmatic history of Mobius.

Renowned actor Tom Hiddleston will again portray the God of Mischief as the series recommences on Disney+. In the previous season, Mobius shared his origins within the Time Variance Authority (TVA) with Loki. According to him, the Time Keepers created all TVA agents to preserve the Sacred Timeline.

This perception was upturned when Tom Hiddleston's character discovered that these agents were variants — ordinary people who deviated from their original timelines and were subsequently recruited into the TVA.

Mobius' history explored in Loki season two

The first season of Loki unveiled the backstories of several TVA personnel

The first season of Loki unveiled the backstories of several TVA personnel, including Hunter C-20, known for her penchant for margaritas at a specific bar; Hunter B-20, who had apparently led a blissful life prior to her service at the TVA; and Ravonna Renslayer, who had been a school principal. Mobius' history, on the other hand, was left untouched.

Signs of Mobius' former civilian life are hinted at through his fondness for jet skis, possibly pointing to his previous ownership of one and his liking for Josta, a soda only produced between 1995 and 1999, suggesting he might have existed in the '90s. Beyond these conjectures, his pre-TVA life remains an enigma.

In a conversation with Comicbook.com, Owen Wilson teased potential revelations about Mobius' backstory while promoting his new film Haunted Mansion. He said the second season of the Disney+ series would provide a much deeper understanding of the character's history.

Wilson explained:

"I thought I would have a good time but I really enjoyed it. I've been lucky working on a million movies and always having a good time, but on that one, I had a really great time and that continued on Season Two. Maybe even moreso because we were filming in London and being there at Pinewood but yeah, [his story] just goes deeper."

Unraveling memories: Loki's potential role in exploring Mobius' past

Loki's intriguing connection: A potential key to unraveling Mobius' past (Image via Marvel Studios)

Speculations about the portrayal of Mobius' backstory are abundant. It could be a thorough flashback or merely a one-liner, akin to the case of Hunter B-15. A video from the set leaked last summer might provide a hint (filmed in London). The clip shows Tom Hiddleston executing a stunt as the God of Mischief with a jet ski dealership in the background.

This could be a significant detail related to Mobius' past, potentially leading Loki to visit Mobius in another timeline or stirring up a long-forgotten memory within him. As fans gear up for the upcoming season, the series' devoted fans eagerly anticipate the unveiling of Mobius' past, hoping to gain deeper insights into the character.

While the precise form that this backstory will take remains uncertain, it is clear that the second season will further unravel the mysteries of the TVA and its intriguing agent, Mobius.

The second season of Loki is slated to premiere on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.