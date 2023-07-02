Deadpool 3: Clues emerge pointing to Owen Wilson’s potential cameo

In a tantalizing twist to the buildup of Deadpool 3, recently surfaced evidence is stoking speculation about a potential reprisal by Owen Wilson of his role as Mobius.

The conjecture traces its roots back to November 2022, when insider murmurs suggested that Wilson might don his Mobius mantle once again for Deadpool 3. Such whispers hinted at the possibility of a substantial role for his character, indicating that Mobius could serve as a significant pivot in the film's unfolding narrative.

By March 2023, the rumor pot was stirred further with the emergence of additional claims that Tara Strong's character, Miss Minutes, would unite with Wilson's Mobius in the third chapter of the Ryan Reynolds-led franchise.

These conjectures served to insinuate the forthcoming big-screen premiere of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), fueling anticipation amongst Marvel fans worldwide.

Owen Wilson’s presence in Deadpool 3's filming location

Deadpool 3's filming location teases a surprise: Owen Wilson spotted with Mobius beard (Image via Marvel Studios)

In a tantalizing development, Deadpool Updates on Twitter recently unveiled a photograph capturing Owen Wilson mingling with fans in London, the bustling hub where Deadpool 3 is currently under production.

Intriguingly, Wilson is seen in the snapshot boasting the distinctive beard he sports for his role as Mobius, thereby fanning the flames of speculation that he may be set to resurrect his Marvel character in the much-anticipated sequel.

Mobius made his last memorable foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the enigmatic post-credits scene of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

In this climactic scene, he shared the spotlight with Loki, with the pair embarking on an undercover mission to discreetly observe Victor Timely.

Deadpool Updates @DeadpoolUpdate Owen Wilson has been spotted in London where ‘DEADPOOL 3’ is currently filming!



He is set to reprise his role as Agent Mobius in the film.



📸: nanette.beaton Owen Wilson has been spotted in London where ‘DEADPOOL 3’ is currently filming!He is set to reprise his role as Agent Mobius in the film.📸: nanette.beaton https://t.co/LF6ZBwUORh

This compelling combination of Owen Wilson's presence at the Deadpool 3 filming location, along with his appearance mirroring that of Mobius, significantly strengthens conjectures regarding his comeback in the MCU.

The photograph, when juxtaposed with Mobius's intriguing activities in his last MCU appearance, hints at an exciting development that fans of the franchise can look forward to in Deadpool 3.

Theory: How Owen Wilson's Mobius could play a role in Marvel's Deadpool 3

Unveiling the theory: Owen Wilson's Mobius poised to bring order to Deadpool's madness in Deadpool 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Despite the silence from Marvel Studios regarding Wilson's speculated involvement in the forthcoming MCU film, the recent snapshot taken in London strongly suggests the possibility of Wilson's reprisal of his character, Mobius, in Deadpool 3.

However, it's crucial to remember that Owen Wilson's presence in London could be related to his commitments for his imminent movie, Haunted Mansion. With the film set to hit the screens this month, promotional activities and media interviews might explain his stay in the city.

In light of Deadpool 3's anticipated journey into the Multiverse - a plot twist spurred by Hugh Jackman's reappearance as Wolverine - the TVA's integration into the movie's plot is an astute narrative choice.

Such an organization is ideally equipped to handle the unpredictable antics of Wade Wilson, known as Deadpool.

Considering Mobius's assignment, it is plausible to speculate that he may be the chosen TVA agent to grapple with Deadpool's Multiversal misadventures.

Given his adept management of Tom Hiddleston's mischievous Loki in the inaugural season of Loki, Mobius appears impeccably equipped for the impending assignment.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to make its theatrical debut on May 3, 2024.

