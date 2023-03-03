Disney's Haunted Mansion trailer: 5 Easter eggs you missed

Disney's Haunted Mansion has been a fan-favorite attraction at Disneyland since its inception in 1969. The iconic ride has inspired a new film adaptation, set to be released on July 28, 2023.

The star-studded cast, including LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, and many more, promises to bring the spooky atmosphere of the ride to life in a new and exciting way.

The newly-released trailer is packed with Easter eggs referencing the ride's classic elements, and fans are excited to see them all on the big screen.

Moving suit of armor, Hatbox Ghost, and 3 other Easter eggs you may have missed in Disney's Haunted Mansion trailer

1) Grim Grinning Ghosts

A hauntingly familiar tune (Image via Disney)

Grim Grinning Ghosts is more than just a tune; it's a melody that evokes a sense of eerie nostalgia for the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland. The movie's opening scene, where the familiar tune is heard, immediately transports the audience back to the haunted house, creating a sense of anticipation and excitement for what's to come.

The haunting melody serves as the perfect backdrop to the mansion's atmospheric and detailed set design, which replicates the iconic ride to a tee. With every note, viewers are immersed in the world of the Haunted Mansion, making them feel like they are part of the experience.

2) Constance Hatchaway

The black widow bride makes an appearance (Image via Disney)

One of the standout characters from the Haunted Mansion ride is Constance Hatchaway, the ghostly bride who made headlines for the notorious murders of her previous husbands. Constance's appearance in the trailer is a nod to the ride's dark and twisted backstory, which fans love.

Her ominous presence in the trailer hints at a deeper exploration of her character in the movie and has left fans excited to see how she will fit into the larger story. Her haunting appearance also highlights the movie's commitment to staying true to the spooky and eerie tone of the original attraction.

3) Moving suit of armor

A nod to the ride's famous decor (Image via Disney)

The moving suit of armor in the trailer is not just any suit of armor - it's a direct reference to the iconic corridor of doors in the ride. The attention to detail in this Easter egg is awe-inspiring, from the suit's design to its movement, perfectly capturing the ride's eerie atmosphere.

Fans of the Haunted Mansion ride will undoubtedly appreciate this nod to one of its most memorable scenes, and it's clear that the filmmakers have gone to great lengths to ensure that the movie stays true to the ride's beloved elements.

4) The Hallway

A classic scene comes to life (Image via Disney)

One of the most exciting features is the endless hallway scene from the ride, which has been flawlessly adapted for the big screen. Additionally, fans are thrilled to see the ghost host appear in the movie, as he is a beloved figure in the Haunted Mansion world.

Fans eagerly anticipate how this element will play out in the movie and how it will add to its spooky and eerie atmosphere. It's exciting to see such subtle yet significant details from the ride included in the movie.

5) Hatbox Ghost

A blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance (Image via Disney)

Hatbox Ghost is a fan-favorite character from the ride, and fans are excited to see Jared Leto's portrayal of the iconic character in the movie. The Hatbox Ghost's appearance in the trailer also hints at the inclusion of other beloved elements from the ride, such as the two marble busts on the wall.

These subtle nods to the ride's original design and storyline will delight fans and create a more immersive experience. With such attention to detail and respect for the ride's history, the movie promises to be a thrilling and haunting adaptation of the classic theme park attraction.

Cast of Disney's Haunted Mansion

Meet the spooky cast of Disney's haunted mansion: Bringing the iconic ride to life on the big screen (Image via Disney)

The cast of Haunted Mansion boasts an impressive list of Hollywood stars. Rosario Dawson leads the ensemble cast as Gabbie, a single mom who moves into a haunted mansion with her son, and LaKeith Stanfield plays the paranormal expert she calls upon to exorcize their new home.

Other notable cast members include Jamie Lee Curtis as a psychic, Winona Ryder as the ghostly bride Constance, and Jared Leto as the iconic Hatbox Ghost. Rounding out the cast are Owen Wilson as a priest, Danny DeVito as a historian, Dan Levy as a tour guide, and Tiffany Haddish as another psychic.

With such a talented and diverse group of actors, Haunted Mansion will surely deliver audiences a thrilling and comedic experience. Interestingly, director Justin Simien is personally connected to the film's source material. He used to ride the Haunted Mansion attraction at the theme park during his breaks while working at the park.

This passion for the ride and its history is evident in the film, as Simien has promised to include plenty of Easter eggs and references for die-hard fans. With a talented cast and a dedicated director, Haunted Mansion is shaping up to be a must-see film for both Disney and horror fans.

