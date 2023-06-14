Unexpected release date revealed for Marvel's Deadpool 3

Disney and Marvel Studios have released an unexpected update, shifting the release date of the eagerly anticipated Deadpool 3, which marks the initiation of Ryan Reynolds' journey within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool 3, in its embryonic stage of production, has its cast, including Reynolds, in London. They are ready to spearhead the first-ever MCU movie that is centered around the X-Men universe.

Despite a backdrop of uncertainty caused by an ongoing writer's strike, enthusiasm for the sequel has been heightened by the news of Hugh Jackman reprising his iconic role as Wolverine as Deadpool takes its place in the Marvel Studios' overarching storyline.

While finer details of the plot remain shrouded in secrecy, the intriguing premise of Deadpool and Wolverine locking horns throughout an entire MCU feature has fans eagerly anticipating the film's release.

Marvel's Deadpool 3's release fast-tracked to May 3, 2024

Deadpool 3's release has been unexpectedly brought forward to May 3, 2024, from its initial launch date of November 8, 2024. This spot had been reserved for Anthony Mackie's debut standalone feature as Captain America, now retitled Captain America: Brave New World. Mackie's film has been shifted to July 26, 2024, initially set aside for Thunderbolts.

This shift in release dates is not a first for Deadpool 3, although this marks the first time it will hit the screens sooner than its original schedule. Even more surprising is that the filming for Deadpool 3 only started in May 2023, which allows just under a year for production, a significant reduction from the standard 18 months.

This new schedule for Ryan Reynolds' debut MCU feature is a notable exception. In contrast, several other MCU projects have seen delays, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, now set for May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars, moved to May 7, 2027.

What makes Deadpool 3's release update so remarkable

Marvel Studios' decision to advance Deadpool 3's release date while pushing back six other projects in the Multiverse Saga indicates a positive outlook for this eagerly awaited third installment.

MCU's foray into fully-fledged R-rated storytelling with Deadpool 3 signifies a high-stakes gamble for the studio. Given the resounding success of the first two Deadpool installments, it's evident that Marvel is keen to match or surpass these achievements.

The palpable excitement exhibited by Ryan Reynolds for his character, combined with this forthcoming crossover, underlines MCU's ambition to delve deeper into the Multiverse.

Despite an ongoing writer's strike and less than a year to the sequel's release, Disney's audacious rescheduling is a testament to their faith in a project of such considerable scale.

Enthusiasts of the franchise can eagerly anticipate Deadpool 3's arrival in theaters on May 3, 2024.

