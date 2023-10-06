Who is Ouroboros in the MCU? Ke Huy Quan's character in Loki season 2 explained

Loki season 2, the highly anticipated series on Disney+, has introduced a new character, Ouroboros, played by Ke Huy Quan, an acclaimed American actor famous for his films such as The Joy Luck Club and Everything Everywhere All at Once. The latter movie earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his brilliant performance.

Ouroboros is a powerful entity closely connected to the multiverse, a concept central to Loki’s mythology. He is not based on any existing character from Marvel Comics but rather an original creation for the MCU series. He has a mysterious and intriguing personality that will be revealed in the upcoming episodes of Loki season 2.

The first episode of Loki season 2 premiered last week and gave us a glimpse of Ouroboros and his involvement with the Time Variance Authority. He is a TVA agent who specializes in technology and has some secrets of his own. He might also have some relation to Jörmungandr, the World Serpent and one of Loki’s children in Norse mythology.

Loki season 2: Ouroboros and the Secrets of the TVA

Ouroboros, or OB for short, is the mastermind of the Repairs and Advancements Department, where he fixes and improves the TVA’s gadgets and knows everything about the TVA’s technology, whether he invented it or not.

He is a crucial figure in the series, as he profoundly understands the TVA and its mysteries. He was revealed to be part of the cast at the D23 Expo last year, where he received a warm welcome from the fans. He debuted in the first episode of Loki season 2, which premiered last week.

Ouroboros originates in Norse mythology, representing a serpent or dragon devouring its tail. This symbolizes the cycle of life and death and the balance between opposing forces. Throughout history, cultures and traditions, like the Egyptians, Greeks, Norse, Gnostics, and Alchemists, have all embraced the name Ouroboros in their ways.

In Norse mythology, which is the primary source of inspiration for the Loki series, there is a creature called Jörmungandr, also known as the Midgard Serpent or the World Serpent, one of the children of Loki and the giantess Angrboða, along with the wolf Fenrir and the goddess Hel. However, it is unlikely that Ouroboros in Loki season 2 will be a direct adaptation of Jörmungandr.

Instead, he is supposed to be an original character created for the MCU series. Ouroboros will fix and care for the TVA equipment and machinery, like the TemPad or the Time Doors. He will possess the knowledge or understanding about time and reality, which could assist Loki and Mobius in their mission to bring back harmony or uncover the mastermind behind the TVA timesliping.

Ouroboros is just becoming a fan favorite in Loki season 2. He is an eccentric genius working in a basement for 400 years, keeping the TVA’s old and complex devices running. He helps Mobius and Loki with their time-traveling problems and gets involved in the conflict with the Time Loom.

It is expected that Ouroboros might also have some personal or professional relationship with Mobius, as they are both played by actors known for their roles in classic adventure movies from the 1980s. Ke Huy Quan played short rounds in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, while Owen Wilson played Jedediah in Night at the Museum.

Ouroboros is a mysterious and intriguing character that will add more depth and complexity to Loki season 2. He is based on a mythological symbol representing the cycle of life and death or the harmony of opposites. He might have ties to Jörmungandr, Loki’s son and Thor’s nemesis in Norse mythology and Marvel Comics.

Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan's stellar career in Hollywood

Ke Huy Quan is an acclaimed actor who has worked in the film industry since he was 12. He won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2023 for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, a sci-fi comedy film directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Ke Huy Quan received many other awards and nominations for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, such as the Golden Globe, the BAFTA, the Independent Spirit Award, and the Critics Choice Award. His future looks bright and remains to be seen in upcoming episodes of Loki season 2.