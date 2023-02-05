Thor in Norse Mythology vs Marvel: Who looks better? 

Norse mythology and Marvel may seem worlds apart, but at their core, they share one iconic hero: Thor, the God of Thunder. Thor has been a beloved character in mythology for generations, showing up in stories, movies, and much more.

Ryan Meinerding, one of the production designers from Marvel's Avengers films, wanted to bring Thor closer to his comic book roots. With the films, a new light has been put on Thor and the gods of Norse mythology.

So, comparing the depiction of Thor in Norse mythology with the version seen in the MCU will be an interesting one.

Thor is the god of thunder, lightning, and storms in Norse Mythology

Thor is the son of Odin and is portrayed as an heir to his father’s throne. He is also the protector of mankind and is associated with justice and fertility. In the stories, Thor often has to prove his strength and courage to gain the respect of the other gods and the admiration of the people.

Thor is typically portrayed as tall and muscular with a red beard and red hair. He is often seen with his trusty hammer, Mjolnir, which is a symbol of divine protection and power. He is often associated with thunder and lightning as well as strength, courage, and protection.

The Mighty Thor is a complex force of nature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

In the MCU, Thor is the son of Odin, the King of Asgard. Unlike in Norse mythology, Thor is not depicted as a muscular God but rather a powerful, humorous, and witty force that defends the people of Asgard from threats. He is often depicted as hot-headed, impulsive, and prone to making mistakes.

Thor is often portrayed in films with long blond hair, sparkling blue eyes, and a strong jawline. He is also seen wearing a bright red cape and carrying his signature hammer, Mjöllnir. He is depicted as being more complex and multifaceted.

A tale of two Thor’s: Comparing Norse and Marvel designs

From a stylistic perspective, Norse Thor and Marvel Thor are very different.

Norse Thor's traditional warm browns and reds are replaced with Marvel Thor's more monochrome look and his leather clothing with a more elaborate and regal costume design. While Norse Thor's looks are often more rugged, MCU's Thor is polished and refined.

The differences between the two versions of Thor can also be seen in their iconic weapons. Norse Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, is a much larger and more powerful weapon than that of his Marvel counterpart, and it is a symbol of his power.

Marvel Thor’s hammer is smaller but made out of durable and indestructible metal, Uru. It is also capable of channeling lightning, giving Marvel's Thor a formidable arsenal of power.

Thor in Norse mythology is also depicted as being more devoted to his friends and family, while Thor in the MCU is shown as being more conflicted about his responsibilities to Asgard and Earth.

Thor in Norse mythology is a classic and timeless depiction of the God of Thunder, while his character in the MCU is more modern and dynamic. Both versions offer their unique take on the character, and both are sure to captivate audiences for generations to come.

Now, it’s up to the viewers to decide which Thor they prefer. For some, the Thor of Norse mythology­­­­­­­­­­­ serves as a reminder of his character’s ancient roots, while others prefer the MCU version, with its modern twist.

Regardless of which version one prefers, both are indisputable icons.

