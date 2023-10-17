Loki season 2: Why the pruned branches by General Dox won't be restored, explained

In Loki season 2, the Temporal Loom serves as a key component for the premise of the show. Viewers find it essential to the Time Variance Authority's operation in the opening episode of Loki's second season. Episode two of Loki season 2 follows our characters after Loki, Mobius, and Hunter B-15 learned of Dox's plans to covertly prune every timeline. In order to avert additional turmoil, they turned to Sylvie for assistance.

Together, they were able to stop Dox and save the people on the branches. But what precisely is Loki's Temporal Loom? Will Dox's pruned timelines get restored or have a significant impact on the MCU? Fans have been wondering about the same thing, and it seems like there's finally an answer.

The branches pruned by General Dox will not be restored, it seems, as Dan DeLeeuw, the director, recently explained in an interview. He states that General Dox's multiverse pruning in Loki season 2 will impact the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if her goals may have been thwarted.

Kate Dickie's character, who first appeared in the season premiere, is a senior TVA official who has serious concerns about the spreading branches from the Sacred Timeline, and therefore she collaborates with other Hunters under her command to erase them from existence.

Loki season 2: How does the Temporal Loom work, and what exactly is pruning?

Loki's Temporal Loom is a mash-up of several components from Marvel Comics, not to mention genuine mythology. But in the end, the Temporal Loom is a special invention made specifically for the MCU.

According to Loki Season 2, the Temporal Loom, a machine that transforms unprocessed time into a "physical timeline," is the "heart" of the TVA. The Sacred Timeline diverged as a result of He Who Remains' death. The Temporal Loom, which cannot accommodate so many strands at once, started to get overloaded as a result of these additional strands.

To prevent the Temporal Loom from becoming overloaded while attempting to "weave" too many timelines at once, the TVA prunes the additional timelines. The TVA cannot operate without the Temporal Loom, and if it overloads, the TVA is done.

In episode two, fans find out that a meltdown cannot be stopped without He Who Remains' temporal aura, or time signature, and He Who Remains is now he who no longer remains, because he's dead.

Loki season 2 episode 2: What the pruned timelines mean for the MCU

Director Dan DeLeeuw, in an official interview with Screen Rant, discusses the biggest revelations from Loki season 2 episode 2, Breaking Brad. The director reassured that the timelines of Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and the old Captain America were safe and that they were very selective about how many branches and which of them met their end in the multiverse pruning that General Dox carried out. He says:

“We played around with some of those ideas. We didn't get too specific about who was gonna go, but I definitely made my list of what the same lines were. But, it's something that was kind of was fun. I got to work on season 1 on the visual effects, so I was part of the birth of the multiverse, and then on season 2, I got to be part of the blowing up of the multiverse. Which is kind of nice, Alpha and Omega in terms of what's happening storyline-wise.”

In the MCU's upcoming The Multiverse Saga, Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, serves as the next major antagonist throughout Phases 5 and 6. Kang first made his debut in Loki season 1 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The concept of the Multiverse had already started to take seed through the introduction of variations of beloved series like Marvel's What If...? and films like Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness.

The greatest MCU soft reboot hint is Loki season 2's expansion of the cosmos and erasure of branching realities. It has long been believed that the next two Avengers films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, will function as one reset button for the whole franchise, bringing new versions of iconic characters to the grand multiverse clash against Kang.

This hypothesis was supported by a recent report that said Kevin Feige intended to utilize the film Secret Wars to prune whatever was unsuccessful and just keep the stuff that was working and, in addition, bring back characters that had previously been gone.

While some are thrilled at the thought of seeing their favorite characters again, others are concerned that it would ruin their happy endings. The majority of Dox's associates managed to flee at the conclusion of Loki season 2, episode 2. This leaves other universes in danger, and they might get pruned.

With no return for the already-pruned timelines, the MCU is on a journey to shock fans once again. Episodes 1 and 2 of Loki season 2 are currently streaming on Disney+. As Loki season 2 progresses, we hope to find more answers about the temporal loom and pruning.