Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield make a subtle cameo in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Sony launched its second official trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and it brought in several new Web Slingers to go after Miles Morales. There were a couple of hints pointing at Tom Holland’s Spidey, but none about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

However, Sony is known to launch an international trailer along with the official trailers. So, Across the Spider-Verse also gets an international trailer that brings the likes of Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield into the mix.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse brings Peter 1, 2, and 3 together

Maguire, Garfield, and Holland don’t show up physically, but we do see their Spider insignias as the international trailer for Across the Spider-Verse starts off with Maguire's voiceover as Peter 2 saying,

"Sometimes to do what's right, we have to give up the thing that we want the most."

This is what he said to Doc Ock back in Spider-Man 2.

Following him, Garfield's Peter 3 said,

"Every day, I wake up knowing that the more people I try to save, the more enemies I will make."

This was his dialog in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Then finally, we hear Tom Holland’s Peter 1 say this line from Homecoming,

"This is my chance to prove myself."

MyTimeToShineHello @MyTimeToShineH You will see Tobey, Andrew and Tom again... NEXT WEEK 🥹 You will see Tobey, Andrew and Tom again... NEXT WEEK 🥹

Twitter scooper MyTimetoShineHello recently tweeted that we’d get to see the three Spider-Men from No Way Home this week, and that has turned out to be true. But it’d be interesting to see if their Spider-Men would get physical cameos in either Across the Spider-Verse or Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse hints at Tom Holland

Miguel O’Hara in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

The latest trailer may not have had cameos from the three aforementioned Spider-people, but there was one reference to Tom Holland’s Spidey in particular. It comes through a brief exchange between Miguel O’Hara and Miles Morales, where the former specifically talked about MCU’s Web Slinger and Doctor Strange. When Miles asked a question:

"What’s a guy gotta do to join this Spider-team?

Miguel replied:

"You can never be part of this. And don’t even me get started on Doctor Strange and the little nerd back on Earth-199999."

Even though the MCU has gone away from this old designation of Earth-199999 and has established itself as Earth-616, it’s clear that Miguel was talking about Peter 1’s fiasco in No Way Home.

Why Across the Spider-Verse may not include Peter 1, 2, and 3

Peter 1, 2, & 3 in No Way Home (Image via Sony)

Spider-Verse producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord have always talked about plans regarding cameos from the three live-action Spider-Men in the animated space. Even though Across the Spider-Verse would pack plenty of surprises, the appearance of the three may not be among them. For now, we might only get this reference from O’Hara and call it a day.

Even if they do show up, it cannot be anything more than small cameos because their extended roles may be saved for last. Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to a three-movie series. Just as No Way Home united the three Spider-Men and surprised everyone, Sony may be saving the union of Miles Morales, Peter 1, Peter 2, and Peter 3 for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which will arrive in 2024.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases on June 2.

Poll : 0 votes