Loki season 2: Everything to know about Timeslipping

The eagerly-awaited trailer for Loki season 2 introduces viewers to the perplexing challenge faced by the Asgardian God of Mischief – time-slipping. It is a phenomenon strikingly reminiscent of the glitching first observed in the Spider-Verse franchise.

A valid comparison between Loki and the Spider-Verse movies shows both narratives exploring the complexities of a chaotic multiverse. Additionally, it also explores the traversal of variants through different temporal and spatial realms. While the trailer piques fans' curiosity, it remains uncertain whether time-slipping and glitching are distinct technical phenomena or merely divergent terms for a shared concept.

With Loki's character evolving and confronting his past, present, and future selves, viewers are in for an exhilarating exploration of identity, consequences, and the true nature of destiny. This article will delve into the thrilling world of time-slipping in Loki season 2, where time is merely a plaything for Gods and Mortals alike.

Exploring Loki season 2 time-slipping: A new dimension of time travel

In the trailer for Loki season 2, viewers witness an intriguing phenomenon, time-slipping. Loki seems to be experiencing glitches and appearing at different points in time. This peculiar occurrence, referred to as time-slipping introduces a concept in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

It appears to be a form of time travel, a challenge since the Time Variance Authority (TVA) is meant to prevent such temporal manipulation. The trailer also reveals a scene where Loki and Mobius encounter a character portrayed by Ke Huy Quan. The character clarified that time-slipping is deemed impossible within the TVA headquarters, making it an alarming anomaly.

Loki first experiences time-slipping in the scene. (Image Via Marvel)

Although there isn't an explanation for what causes Loki’s time-slipping, several theories have emerged. One hypothesis suggests that it could be an effect of his interaction, with He Who Remains towards the end of the previous season.

Another possibility ties it to the existence of other universes or what fans call the Multiverse. Kang’s ambition to conquer this realm was frustrated when his alternate self, known as He Who Remains, isolated their timeline from Kang’s reach. However, when Sylvie Laufeydottir eliminated 'He Who Remains' from existence, Kang assumed control over the Time Variance Authority as its new ruler.

The trailer for season 2 hints at Loki experiencing time slips, a phenomenon that hasn't been explored in the MCU before. (Image Via Marvel)

When Sylvie ended his life, she set loose the Multiverse, which could possibly be a connection to Loki’s time-slipping of time.

Whether there is a definite cause or the temporary one, time-slipping poses a danger to the TVA and the entire Multiverse. It is imperative for Loki and Mobius to discover a means of putting an end to it, as failure to do so could result in the unraveling of reality itself.

It's important to remember that the TVA has the responsibility of maintaining order, within the Multiverse and if time-slipping goes unchecked, it has the potential to bring about the collapse of this interconnected web of realities.

What to expect from Loki season 2?

Loki season 2 will delve deeper into the concept of time travel, time slipping intriguing themes. (Image Via Marvel)

The first season of Loki introduced the concept of time travel and now, it seems like season 2 will delve deeper into this intriguing theme. The trailer for season 2 hints at Loki experiencing time slips, a phenomenon that hasn't been explored in the MCU before. This opens up possibilities for adventures in store for the mischievous protagonist.

In the finale of Loki’s first season, Sylvie’s actions led to an event, the unleashing of the Multiverse. Season 2 is bound to revolve around this development as Loki and Mobius grapple with its reaching consequences.

Jonathan Majors will again portray Kang the Conqueror in Loki season 2. In comic book lore, Kang is a villain whose presence poses a significant threat to the entire MCU. As viewers delve further into season 2, they can anticipate more about Kang’s sinister plans. Potentially witnessing him ascend as the antagonist, in this expansive cinematic universe.