Loki season 2 welcomes back Kang as Victor Timely

Loki season 2, with three episodes on board, introduces a fresh villain, Victor Timely, who first appeared on the big screen in the MCU movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). Victor Timely is one of the versions of Kang, a character who has taken on various identities and roles throughout history and across different universes, with ambitions to rule over all realities.

Similar to He Who Remains’ role, in Loki season 1, it is expected that Victor Timely will play a major role in this new season. Exciting confrontations are bound to happen as he crosses paths with Loki and Sylvie who have sparked chaos within the multiverse by bringing an end to He Who Remains.

In contrast, to other iterations of Kang the Conqueror, Victor Timely doesn't possess any superhuman abilities. He leveraged his intellect to attain influence during the 20th Century by utilizing his advanced understanding of future events and technologies. In Loki season 2, he will be renowned for his prowess and will showcase remarkable creations like the Temporal Loom—a device responsible, for overseeing the TVA and upholding the Sacred Timeline.

Jonathan Majors returns: Loki season 2's Victor Timely unveiled

Marvel's Loki season 2 on Disney+ introduced a Kang character, Victor Timely in episode 3. Portrayed by the talented Jonathan Majors, who previously embodied He Who Remains in Loki season 1, Victor Timely is a variant of Kang the Conqueror, known for his time manipulation and multiverse-spanning abilities.

In the history of Marvel comics, Victor Timely was a name used by Kang to travel from the year 3000 to 1901. His goal was to establish a technological empire and take control of the future.

However, Loki season 2 took a different approach, to this idea. In the show, he is portrayed as a version of Kang who is destined to become He Who Remains, the mysterious founder of the Time Variance Authority.

Episode 3 of Loki season 2 introduces Victor Timely in a manner that fans have eagerly anticipated. The episode's plot goes around a Black inventor unveiling his Time Loom prototype at the Chicago World's Fair. This, it seems, marks the humble beginnings of the man destined to become a multiversal tyrant and the founder of the TVA.

Victor Timely's latest invention is not, about manipulating time, it could hold the key to unlocking the multiverse. (Image via Marvel)

Victor's character has quite a range of inventing abilities, including a device that looks like the Temporal Loom, a machine that powers the TVA (Time Variance Authority) and controls the Sacred Timeline. However, it is still unknown what truly motivates this version of Victor Timely and how he will interact with Loki and Mobius. More will be revealed in upcoming episodes of Loki season 2.

Victor Timely's latest invention is not, about manipulating time, it could hold the key to unlocking the multiverse. Time travel and multiverse travel are intertwined in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one has the capacity to influence the other. With this time travel device, Victor Timely now has the ability to change timelines and create realities as he sees fit.

Though audiences have only glimpsed Victor Timely in episode 3, it's evident that Loki season 2 is adhering to his identity as a Kang variant. However, the similarities end there.

Unlike the powerful He Who Remains, Victor is portrayed as a hustler who peddles non-functional inventions for a hefty sum. It remains to be seen, what comes ahead in upcoming episodes of Loki season 2.

Who is Victor Timely in the Marvel comics?

Equipped with technology and an abundance of knowledge Victor Timely quickly becomes renowned as an industrialist and a brilliant inventor. (Image via Sportskeeda)

In Marvel comics, Victor Timely’s story is a blend of time, technology, and secrecy. He lacked superhuman abilities, an alias created by a variant of Kang the Conqueror, a time-traveling adversary, in the Marvel Universe. This particular version of Kang ventured to the year 1901 and established himself in the quaint town of Timely nestled in the heart of Wisconsin.

Equipped with technology and an abundance of knowledge Victor quickly became renowned as an industrialist and a brilliant inventor. He stood on a footing with figures of his era challenging icons such, as Henry Ford and Thomas Edison. However, beneath his outward success lay a concealed brilliance that surpassed what meets the eye.

Victor Timely possessed a secret that was beyond the constraints of time and space. He established a city-state known as Chronopolis, a realm that granted him the ability to journey to any historical era. With this power, at his disposal, he could influence the course of events and manipulate time itself all while keeping his identity veiled in an enigma.

Victor Timely made his debut in MCU in The Avengers Annual #21. (Image via Marvel Comics)

To further obscure his origins, Timely orchestrated a scheme where he staged his own demise and assumed the personas of both his son and grandson. Through this charade, he adopted the names Victor Timely Jr. And Victor Timely III effectively eliminating any trace of his Kang persona.

Victor Timely made his debut in MCU in The Avengers Annual #21, brought to life by Peter Sanderson and Rich Yanizeski. His character was part of the larger, complex tapestry of the Marvel Universe, woven together through various time-traveling personas such as Kang the Conqueror, Pharaoh Rama-Tut, and Immortus. These characters, all stemming from the central Prime Kang, were responsible for countless divergent versions of themselves.