Every Kang the Conqueror variant in Marvel ranked weakest to strongest

After the defeat of Thanos in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, fans are waiting for Kang the Conqueror to weave his villainous magic into the Marvel universe. Unlike Thanos, this villain has multiple entities and existence in various timelines. Some of these variants are good, some harmless, while most others are powerful villains.

However, not all variants of the supervillain have equal power. They vary in their negative energies and their ability to cause damage. There are almost 38 variants of Kang, with quite a few too insignificant to mention.

But there are some variants of the villain that are worth mentioning simply due to the effect they had during their time in that particular timeline. That being said, this list won't cover the insignificant members of the Council of Cross-Time Kangs.

Disclaimer: The Variants are ranked weakest to strongest as per the author’s views.

From Mister Gryphon to The Time Eater: Top 20 most powerful Kang the Conqueror variants

As mentioned before, some variants do not make it to the list of the 20 most powerful ones. However, they deserve a mention in the article. Kid Kang, Kang the Conglomerator, Professor Kang, Kaseo and Cobra are the variants who played limited roles in their timelines.

Moreover, Kang of Earth 8386, Earth 7901 and the funny variant, Kranky have been weak versions of the villain. King Kang, Kong the Conqueror, Kangaroo the Conqueror, Reptilian Kang the Conqueror, Kang Nebula, Kong, Raulex, and Swaach must be mentioned in the passing.

20) Mister Gryphon

Shadow Knight @ShadowKnightDK We saw Mister Gryphon (variant of Kang) in the post-credit of Ant-Man 3. In comics he had a company called 'Qeng Enterprises'. According to a theory, he brought Avengers tower in the MCU as we saw in Loki too. We saw Mister Gryphon (variant of Kang) in the post-credit of Ant-Man 3. In comics he had a company called 'Qeng Enterprises'. According to a theory, he brought Avengers tower in the MCU as we saw in Loki too. https://t.co/6BRNX8SnDp

Stuck in the 21st century, this variant set up the Qeng Enterprises, referred to in Loki’s episode 5. He wanted to dominate his timeline through all his powers coupled with technological skill. However, he managed to control The Vision.

19) Chairman Kang

This version of the villain wanted to disrupt the functioning of the Fantastic Four (Image via Marvel)

Chief of the Council of Cross-Time Kangs, the Chairman led his team in an attempt to dismiss the headquarters of the Fantastic Four. In the ensuing fight, he perished in the hands of the Human Torch.

18) Chronos-Tut

Chronos-Tut wanted to turn Washington DC into Egypt (Image via Marvel)

Chronos-Tut is a kind of blend of the Prime variant with Time Trapper. This time traveler got defeated in numerous timelines. In the end, he aimed to capture Washington DC and transform it into ancient Egypt.

17) Female Kang

Sean L @BDLinMA @FrackoffF I wish that the people at Fan Fest were comic book fans. Then they'd know that there is already a canon Kang female variant. She's called Terminatrix. @FrackoffF I wish that the people at Fan Fest were comic book fans. Then they'd know that there is already a canon Kang female variant. She's called Terminatrix.

The Female variant was wise enough to realize that interfering with the timeline causes permanent damage. To counter this, she created the original Exiles who had the power to stop or eliminate the more destructive variants.

16) Keng

Keng traveled to Earth 616 to create chaos along with others (Image via Marvel)

Keng originally belonged to Earth 924. When sorcerer supreme Necrom, who is of an extradimensional race, started to merge the universes into one, Keng and Calibur traveled to Earth 616.

15) Nathaniel Richards as Doom

nicholas dormihal @blackheart24601

Nathaniel Richards (The scientist who started it): Father of Reed Richards, Leader of the Fantastic 4. Reed is the nemesis of Doctor Doom and both were speculated to be Kang's ancestors. @IGN The new expansion of the MCU as defined by two variants of Kang.Nathaniel Richards (The scientist who started it): Father of Reed Richards, Leader of the Fantastic 4. Reed is the nemesis of Doctor Doom and both were speculated to be Kang's ancestors. @IGN The new expansion of the MCU as defined by two variants of Kang.Nathaniel Richards (The scientist who started it): Father of Reed Richards, Leader of the Fantastic 4. Reed is the nemesis of Doctor Doom and both were speculated to be Kang's ancestors.

For a short period, Nathaniel Richards took up the role of Doctor Doom. He had acquired the powers of both Nathaniel and Doom. This variant belonged to the timeline that housed other powerful evil variants.

14) Iron Prince

Iron Prince was tasked to destroy the original Exiles (Image via Pinterest)

Nathaniel Richards christened himself Iron Prince on Earth 14181. As part of the group of Exiles, his job here was to destroy the original team of Exiles. His reward was going to be an existence in a timeline of his choice.

13) Android version of Kang the Conqueror

The robot version had most of the powers of the original being (Image via Marvel Animated Universe)

The android variant came into being for the sole purpose of destroying the Fantastic Four. The Mad Thinker and the Puppet Master built this android with the technical powers of the original villain. However, this variant was destroyed by Crystal.

12) Rama-Tut

Rithik's Legion @Cinema_Legion 3. Rama-Tut: This Kang variant is the ancient Egyptian pharaoh. In the comics, he was a version of Kang who went back into the past to conquer Ancient Egypt. He's also the first version of Kang the Fantastic Four ever countered when they similarly time-traveled back to the past. 3. Rama-Tut: This Kang variant is the ancient Egyptian pharaoh. In the comics, he was a version of Kang who went back into the past to conquer Ancient Egypt. He's also the first version of Kang the Fantastic Four ever countered when they similarly time-traveled back to the past. https://t.co/BlsF4lkkE2

Nathaniel Richards of Earth 6311 wanted to visit Earth 616. Using time travel technology, he landed in Egypt in 2960 BC. Moreover, he conquered the country and ruled it as Pharaoh Rama-Tut and tried to mess with fate. The Fantastic Four brought an end to Rama-Tut’s rule.

11) Kamala Kang

Matthias Amona @MatthiasAmona I just find out that there is a variant of Kang called Kamala Kang

A merge between Kang and Ms. Marvel

She can stretch her body through space and time itself I just find out that there is a variant of Kang called Kamala Kang A merge between Kang and Ms. MarvelShe can stretch her body through space and time itself https://t.co/KT8gujnVaX

This variant is a combination of Kang and Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel. This happened when Gamora folded timelines and created new fused characters. Like this character, Ms Marvel gained his intellect and technical know-how but retained her shapeshifting powers.

10) Kid Immortus

𝘾𝙅 ❤️𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙘𝙨 @CJ_546



This is the 1st appearance of KANG's variant, KID IMMORTUS, who teams up with Doctor Doom to keep Scott Lang from rescuing the Fantastic Four!



Written by Matt Fraction

Art by Mike Allred



#KangTheConqueror #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania #marvelcomics Now reading: FF #8-13 (2013)This is the 1st appearance of KANG's variant, KID IMMORTUS, who teams up with Doctor Doom to keep Scott Lang from rescuing the Fantastic Four!Written by Matt FractionArt by Mike Allred Now reading: FF #8-13 (2013)This is the 1st appearance of KANG's variant, KID IMMORTUS, who teams up with Doctor Doom to keep Scott Lang from rescuing the Fantastic Four!Written by Matt FractionArt by Mike Allred#KangTheConqueror #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania #marvelcomics https://t.co/IDMMi6ohif

Existing as a younger version of the evil personality, Kid Immortus has all the knowledge and power of the mega villain. He can enlarge his armies or grow someone’s size. Moreover, his armies grow in size by absorbing kinetic energy making him a formidable opponent.

9) Scarlet Centurion

Fwompomp @fwompomp @Haytezz @dyingscribe I personally wish they just made him look closer to the comics. You could even keep his face, but making both him - who in the comics is red - and the Scarlet Centurion BOTH wear purple is some crazy coincidental shit that borders on intentional to me. @Haytezz @dyingscribe I personally wish they just made him look closer to the comics. You could even keep his face, but making both him - who in the comics is red - and the Scarlet Centurion BOTH wear purple is some crazy coincidental shit that borders on intentional to me. https://t.co/ZYcbrMF9cF

After meeting Doctor Doom, the villain took on this identity and even wore Doctor Doom-inspired armor, which had his signature future technology and similar powers. In 1968 Avengers Annual #2, he used this variant against Avengers. Multiverse has numerous Scarlet Centurions, including Marcus, his son, being one who is part of the MCU.

8) Victor Timely

When the villain time travelled to 1901 Wisconsin, the variant is named Victor Timely. Mr Timely set up a town named Timely and became its mayor. He introduced computer science and robotics to the residents long before these were used by the rest of the world. His chief power is that he can travel back and forth in time.

7) Susan Storm Kang

Alex Hirsch @AlexHir55741629



Considering there are several alternate Kangs perhaps we could get one that’s an evil Susan Storm like we got in the Ultimate Universe



#UltimateMarvel #Kang Spoilers aheadConsidering there are several alternate Kangs perhaps we could get one that’s an evil Susan Storm like we got in the Ultimate Universe Spoilers aheadConsidering there are several alternate Kangs perhaps we could get one that’s an evil Susan Storm like we got in the Ultimate Universe#UltimateMarvel #Kang https://t.co/BYJ7W8amAJ

As evident from the name, this variant is a blend of Kang with Susan Storm. In an attempt to prevent the impending apocalypse and to gather the infinity stones for the purpose, Susan Storm traveled back in time wearing the suit that Reed Richards gave her. As it happens, she achieved all negative knowledge and power to blend with her own.

6) Chronomonitor #616

Chronomonitor #616 defied the Time Variance Authority (Image via Marvel and Marvel Database-Fandom)

Chronomonitor #616 traveled through time to mess with the timeline. He attempted to assassinate Rama-Tut and replace him as the ruler of Egypt. However, TVA caught him during one of his travels and captured him within a time loop.

5) Iron Lad

This is a teenage variant of the mega villain who fights his own future self. He wears armor made up of neuro-kinetic nano-metal that helps him fly and endure powerful impacts. It can be controlled by Iron Lad by using his mind, such as changing its shape, taking it off, or operating it independently.

4) Immortus

Immortus is a variant who is by far the most knowledgeable among them. Granted special power and wisdom by the Time Keepers, he deleted timelines and hunted Nexus beings. He tried to destroy Scarlet Witch since she was a Nexus being of her timeline.

3) Prime Kang

ComicsFrenzy @ComicsFrenzy #Loki #KangTheConqueror If the variant of Kang we saw in Loki was the least evil, just imagine what prime Kang will be like If the variant of Kang we saw in Loki was the least evil, just imagine what prime Kang will be like 😳 #Loki #KangTheConqueror https://t.co/RCGoK4HBqD

As per Marvel Comics, Prime was the first of the variants to come into existence. Cunning, intelligent, and wilful, the battle suit of this variant increases his stamina and strength. His sword-shaped spaceship, Damocles, contains unlimited foot soldiers called Scarabs.

2) Doom the Annihilating Conqueror

When Iron Lad could not resist his evil tendencies, he fused with Annihilius and Doctor Doom. Together they made Doom the Annihilating Conqueror. One of the most powerful evil beings in the Marvel universe, he owns the villain's intellect, Doom’s sorcery, and immense power.

1) The Time Eater

Woopy🇨🇺 🐉 @SpideyShillOG @grimmthinker666 @KadenPop Yep he has,in this reality he kills Galactus to steal his power when he fused with Galactus power he became “Kang the Time-Eater” he basically ate whole timelines/universes @grimmthinker666 @KadenPop Yep he has,in this reality he kills Galactus to steal his power when he fused with Galactus power he became “Kang the Time-Eater” he basically ate whole timelines/universes https://t.co/SLjVmurkgm

The most potent and deadly variant, Time Eater has killed and devoured the Galactus of Earth 18854 and then other variants of Galactus. He consumed universes as he grew hungry. In the comics, he was defeated by the Exiles. In MCU, fans may expect to see Time Eater as one of the main villains along with his variants.

Final thoughts

The Marvel Universe has many strong superheroes who are making stronger teams. This calls for mega villains who are worthy adversaries. The above variants of Kang are strong, but the most popular version has been He Who Remains, who was introduced in Loki. While a powerful being, he is more of a mantle for all the variants of the antagonist. This character, played by Jonathan Majors, is not a villain but a timeline keeper.

Poll : 0 votes