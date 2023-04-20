Jonathan Majors dropped by manager, likely to be fired by Marvel soon - Reports

Jonathan Majors has become embroiled in a legal issue leading to being dropped by his manager, various reports suggest. In a sudden and unusual turn of events in the actor's stardom, he faces not only a possible legal punishment but also a nosedive in his career.

Jonathan Majors rose to quick stardom in the short span of two years when viewers expressed their liking towards “He Who Remains,” played by Majors in the Marvel series Loki. The other version of the character – Kang, the Conqueror – was equally appreciated by the audience.

However, the actor’s career seems to be in jeopardy due to his arrest following a domestic abuse case brought against him. This resulted in his long-time management agency, Entertainment 360, dropping him from their clientele.

Whether he is likely to be fired by Marvel remains to be seen as more information unfolds.

Why did the management company sever ties with Jonathan Majors?

Jonathan pleads not guilty to domestic abuse charges (Image via Getty)

Jonathan Majors was arrested by the NYPD on March 25 when a 911 call alerted them about his domestic abuse of a 30-year-old woman. Alleged to be his girlfriend, the woman sustained minor head and neck injuries. The woman has charged the actor with harassment, assault, and strangulation. Pleading not guilty, the actor is set to contest the charges in court on May 8.

In the meantime, Majors' management company decided to terminate their agreement and stepped back from representing him. At the same time, the Kang star’s publicist, the Lede Company, has also relinquished their collaboration. This has resulted in Majors losing out on many of the projects that he signed up to work on.

Projects that Jonathan Majors lost: Is Marvel one of them?

On April 18, media source Deadline reported that Jonathan Majors has been excluded from the upcoming The Man in My Basement, a movie by Protagonist Pictures. He would also not be part of Otis Redding’s biopic named Otis and Zelma.

Moreover, Majors lost out on the marketing campaign for the Texas Rangers basketball team. Furthermore, on a mutual agreement with Valentino, Majors had already dropped out of the Met Gala 2023. Also, the US Army was the first to put his ad campaign on hold.

As such, Marvel has not given any official comment on the situation. However, the company has a backup plan to avoid controversy in the worst-case scenario. There is speculation that Marvel is considering Black Mirror and Snowfall actor Damson Idris as the new Kang.

Is Jonathan Majors’ career in jeopardy?

Majors had a long-term contract with Marvel to play Kang (Image via Getty and Marvel)

Majors is a famed actor who has a considerable body of work such as Lovecraft Country, Jungleland, Da 5 Bloods, and Creed III. However, what shot him to stardom was his association with Marvel and his role as Kang, the conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Whether Jonathan’s acting career fails will be revealed with the turns his charges take.

