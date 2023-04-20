How many kids did Otis Redding have? All about his family as youngest son dies aged 59

Otis Redding's son, Otis Redding III, recently passed away, aged 59. He was suffering from cancer, which led to his demise. Apart from Redding III, Otis was also the father of three more children following his marriage to Zelma Atwood in 1961: Dexter, Demetria, and Karla.

Karla Redding-Andrews, the sister of Redding III, posted a message on the family's behalf on Redding's official Facebook page, where the news was announced. The statement mentioned that Redding III was at the Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, Georgia. It added:

"Please keep our family in your prayers at this time and please respect our privacy as we consume this huge loss. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. –Karla Redding-Andrews."

Otis Redding was a father of four children

Otis Redding gained recognition as a well-known singer and songwriter over the years. He released 10 albums and 48 singles in his successful music career.

Redding got romantically linked to Zelma Atwood at the age of 18. The duo's first son, Dexter, was born before their marriage, and they exchanged vows in 1961. Following the birth of the other three kids, Otis shifted to Los Angeles, whereas Zelma and the children were residing in Macon, Georgia.

Redding passed away in 1967 following a plane crash (Image via Ray Avery/Getty Images)

Otis passed away in 1967 following a plane crash while traveling with his band, The Reddings, for a concert. More than 4,000 people showed up for his funeral, which took place on December 18, 1967.

Atwood continued to live on the ranch outside Macon, Georgia, which was purchased by Redding in 1967. Following Otis' death, Atwood struggled a lot with raising her children. However, she was able to acquire a high school equivalency degree and joined business classes. She then joined the booking agency of Redding's former manager, Phil Walden.

Atwood later launched her booking store, followed by a record store and nightclub. She even observed the personalities who properly established themselves in the world of music and learned everything about how the music business works.

Otis Redding III toured and performed for around 25 years

Redding III followed in his father's footsteps and toured and performed with The Reddings for 25 years. He also worked as a writer and arranger during the 80s. He once said:

"The music has to have feeling and emotion… While I'm playing guitar or singing, I don't proclaim to be a vocalist like my father."

Apart from music, he was also involved in his family's philanthropic organization, The Otis Redding Foundation. He later participated in the annual Otis Redding Singer/Songwriter Camp and continued to perform at different events across the United States and Europe.

