How does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania set up a Fantastic Four villain? Theories explored (Spoiler Alert)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is finally out, and it sets up Kang in a way that you probably wouldn't expect. With Jonathan Majors' villain act being explored in a huge way, Marvel Studios pulled no punches with its next big bad, and if the post- and mid-credit scenes are anything to go by, it looks like we should definitely be afraid of our heroes.

The ending of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania not only sets up the next phase of the MCU, but it also, interestingly enough, sets up the Fantastic Four film as well with the introduction of a huge villain. We will now be delving into spoilers for the movie, so if you haven't seen the film yet, please log out because a lot will be revealed here.

How Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sets up the Fantastic Four film

CanWeGetSomeToast @CanWeGetToast



The leaders of the Council of Cross-Time



- Centurion (?), Immortus, and Rama-Tut Even MORE Spoilers for #Quantumania The leaders of the Council of Cross-Time #Kang - Centurion (?), Immortus, and Rama-Tut Even MORE Spoilers for #Quantumania The leaders of the Council of Cross-Time #Kang: - Centurion (?), Immortus, and Rama-Tut https://t.co/7Y15jY4SSb

If you have watched Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania by now, then you know that in classic Marvel fashion, there are two scenes during its credits that effectively set up the upcoming batch of Marvel movies. We will be talking about the mid-credit scene here in particular, which introduced us to the Council of Kangs as they prepared for a multiversal war.

In the Council of Kangs, we get a look at three primary variants, which include Immortus, Rama-Tut, and a new Kang variant that was probably made for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, we shall focus on Rama-Tut, as his inclusion pretty much confirms that we might see this character again in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.

Bjönk @BorkEternal Oh the Fantastic Four are definitely facing off against Rama-Tut in their movie Oh the Fantastic Four are definitely facing off against Rama-Tut in their movie https://t.co/55KAmJOgdL

For those who don't know, Rama-Tut is the antagonist of the Fantastic Four and is connected to them in some pretty huge ways. Rama-Tut, aka Nathaniel Richards, is said to share the same lineage as Reed Richards, who also happens to be one of the founding members of the Fantastic Four.

In the Marvel comics, Nathaniel is pretty much Kang's real identity. When he wanted to move away from his destiny of becoming the supervillain, he traveled to Ancient Egypt of Earth-616, where he took up the identity of Rama-Tut. Having had many run-ins with the Fantastic Four in the comics, there is a lot of time travel involved here, and Rama is basically the first Kang variant they fight in the comics.

Logan⚡️ @WastizT Rama-Tut needs to be the villain for the fantastic 4 film Rama-Tut needs to be the villain for the fantastic 4 film https://t.co/libHMsvGcP

One particular event saw the Fantastic Four travel to Ancient Egypt to find a special herb that only Rama possessed in order to restore Alicia Masters' vision in the present. This is practically what would kick off their rivalry, as he would capture them and enslave the male members while taking Sue Storm as his bride.

Kang's history in the comics does get pretty confusing; however, here is hoping the MCU is able to streamline it a bit with the introduction of every possible variant in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While we see the Council over there preparing for a multiversal war, it pretty much looks like the Fantastic Four might play a huge part in the recently launched Phase Five of the MCU.

Rithik's Legion @Marvel__Legion 3. Rama-Tut: This Kang variant is the ancient Egyptian pharaoh. In the comics, he was a version of Kang who went back into the past to conquer Ancient Egypt. He's also the first version of Kang the Fantastic Four ever countered when they similarly time-traveled back to the past. 3. Rama-Tut: This Kang variant is the ancient Egyptian pharaoh. In the comics, he was a version of Kang who went back into the past to conquer Ancient Egypt. He's also the first version of Kang the Fantastic Four ever countered when they similarly time-traveled back to the past. https://t.co/BlsF4lkkE2

This all lends credence to the fact that Rama-Tut might indeed be the villain of the upcoming Fantastic Four film, which releases in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Poll : 0 votes