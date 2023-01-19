MCU Phase 5 teaser trailer, what to expect, and everything we know so far

Is there anything more exciting these days than discussions of MCU's upcoming phase? Hard to think. Such has been the impact of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in pop culture that it seems to be drawing all the attention all the time, with numerous films and TV shows across all media.

After a relatively lackluster Phase 4, which ended with the brilliant Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the MCU is all set to begin Phase 5. Marvel Phase 5 has many reasons to be at the tip of everyone's tongue, the main one being Jonathan Majors' Kang The Conqueror, an Avengers-level threat who could become the biggest our superheroes have ever faced.

Marvel has already begun its brilliant marketing ahead of the new Phase's start in February 2023. The massive studio recently unveiled a new teaser, indicating the end of phase 4 and the transition into phase 5. In the teaser, Miss Minutes from Loki can be heard guiding the viewers into the next phase.

What lies ahead for MCU phase 5?

The fifth phase of the MCU will also feature the same format of recent phases by mixing TV shows and films. It will start with the upcoming sequel of Ant-Man and the Wasp in February 2023 and will continue till Blade in late 2024. This phase will most likely serve like the second one in Marvel's history, setting up for the villain without culminating in a massive battle.

The fifth phase is also dedicated to introducing many new characters who will take the place of older Avengers in the universe.

After beginning with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel will soon shift its focus to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will wrap up James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. It will be followed by The Marvels, led by Carol Danvers, and Captain America: New World Order, which will be the first Captain America film without the towering Chris Evans.

After this, the MCU will delve into Thunderbolts, Marvel's answer to the light-hearted villain-based Suicide Squad. Blade is the last film announced for the fifth phase, after which the MCU will likely move into a new phase.

As for the television side of the studio, What If...? season 2 and Loki season 2 will form the crust of the new multiverse-based MCU. Many new shows like Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again will also become a part of the coveted universe (or should we say multiverse?).

The fourth and fifth phases are essential to setting up what could be the biggest crossover event, even by Marvel standards.

Speaking about the upcoming Ant-Man film and its role in kickstarting the new phase of Marvel, Kevin Fiege said:

"We wanted to kick off Phase Five with Ant-Man because he'd earned that position...To not simply be the back-up or the comic relief, but to take his position at the front of the podium of the MCU. The first discussion we had was, 'What if Ant-Man is accidentally in an Avengers movie by himself?'"

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be out in theaters on February 17, 2023.

