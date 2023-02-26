Scarlet Witch return teased by Elizabeth Olsen

Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff, has become a popular staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Elizabeth Olsen, who was critically praised by fans and critics for her performance. The character has so far appeared in over seven projects in the MCU, including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and the Disney+ miniseries WandaVision.

After being last seen in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she took a villainous turn, fans have been wondering about the Scarlet Witch's current status in the MCU, whether she is alive or dead, and whether or not Olsen will return to reprise the role in any upcoming future projects.

Fortunately, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Wanda is, in fact, not dead after supposedly sacrificing herself at the end of Multiverse of Madness and that he is interested in exploring more stories and opportunities with the character. Now at a recent fan convention, Elizabeth Olsen teased the return of Wanda by expressing her desire to return to the role.

"But I just want to come back!" : Elizabeth Olsen expresses her desire to reprise her role as Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen teases Wanda's return in the MCU (Images via Marvel/iMDb)

At the recent Comfest Con Event in Kuwait, Elizabeth Olsen responded to a fan asking what new storyline she wanted to tackle as the Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff) by saying that she could not say exactly what she wanted as she would be spoiling something.

She then revealed that Kevin Feige usually asks MCU actors what they would like to see their character do next and then takes their ideas into consideration for future appearances.

"Well, honestly, if I were to tell you exactly what I would want, I think I would be spoiling something. Because Kevin Feige genuinely asks us what we want to do with the character and then he does it. So… I don’t know if I can share, but I just want to come back!"

Moreover, Olsen offered her gratitude to the fans for how huge and significant Scarlet Witch's role has become in the MCU, saying that when she was first cast as Wanda Maximoff, she had only signed on for three appearances, two of which were full-fledged appearances and the third one a cameo.

"I didn’t know that was in my cards when I signed up for ['Avengers: Age of Ultron']… I only knew I was gonna do like two movies and maybe a cameo in another one."

She went on to thank Marvel for giving her so much to work on as Wanda Maximoff and added that her MCU tenure has been thrilling and fun so far.

"So, I really had no idea how far it would take me. And they’ve given me so much to do, and so much to work on, and it’s something I’ll forever be grateful for, for the rest of my life. It’s been a very fun journey."

She then revealed how proud she was of the fan response to her portrayal of the Scarlet Witch and how it had been overwhelmingly positive.

"And I think the best part is that I think we’ve been able to use the character in a really satisfying way for the fans, and I feel like the response that we get from the fans about Scarlet Witch, and Wanda, and how we’ve been able to use her has been really overwhelmingly positive. And so it’s really amazing to have the interaction with the fans in that way."

Elizabeth Olsen's comments seem to suggest that Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) could make a comeback sooner or later.

Where could Scarlet Witch appear next?

As of now, it remains unclear as to which MCU project Wanda (Scarlet Witch) could return to. There are, however, three possible projects where she could make her comeback.

One project is Agatha: Coven of Chaos, given the show's deep connection to the events of WandaVision. If rumors are to be believed, the show will introduce a teenaged version of Wanda's son Billy Maximoff Kaplan, aka Wiccan, which would leave room for the Scarlet Witch to make a comeback.

The Scarlet Witch could also appear in the Disney+ series Vision Quest, thanks to her connection to Vision, who is now White Vision, and the upcoming Avengers films The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. She could also return and play a role in the Disney+ Wonder Man series due to her comic book relationship with Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man.

Elizabeth Olsen has also expressed an interest in her character eventually meeting and sharing the screen with the X-Men in a recent interview with Variety, when she learned of Hugh Jackman's return to the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3 set in the MCU. Given her comments at the Comfest Con event, Kevin Feige may be able to grant her wish.

"I guess Wolverine is X-Men, It would be cool to work with a lot of those people form the X-Men franchise. I guess Fassbender is my dad in some world?"

Would you like to see Wanda, aka the Scarlet Witch, return? Which project do you think she'll appear in next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

