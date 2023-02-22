White Vision series: New update reveals when Vision Quest will release

Several people have been wondering, "Where is White Vision?" ever since WandaVision ended. When Hex Vision restored White Vision’s memory after a one-on-one about the Ship of Theseus, the latter flew off to a place no one knew (except K.E.V.I.N). He wasn't included in Doctor Strange 2, despite expectations that he would be.

Reports later began to claim that Marvel Studios is developing a series featuring White Vision, which will be called Vision Quest. It is one of the most popular Vision stories in the comics, so it’d be safe to say that Vision Quest will be fully or partially based on that story.

Overseeing the project is WandaVision creator, writer, and executive producer Jac Schaeffer. Scoops suggested that the series will bring in Vision’s daughter Viv, and the show will finally start to set up the eventual Young Avengers project. But now, we also have its release window through the latest rumors.

When will the White Vision series arrive?

White Vision in WandaVision (Image via Marvel)

Industry insider Charles Murphy posted a promising update about the upcoming series featuring Paul Bettany on Twitter. When Twitter user @Marvel78119942 asked Murphy – “When does Vison quest begin filming? And you have any plot details on like what characters should we expect to be in it,“ the insider replied…

Charles Murphy @_CharlesMurphy Marvel @Marvel78119942 @_CharlesMurphy Question: when does vison quest begin filming? And you have any plot deatails on like what characters should we expect to be in it @_CharlesMurphy Question: when does vison quest begin filming? And you have any plot deatails on like what characters should we expect to be in it Next year. Expect Vision-related characters. twitter.com/Marvel78119942… Next year. Expect Vision-related characters. twitter.com/Marvel78119942…

Murphy wasn’t the only one to talk about Vision Quest’s filming timeline since there are two additional Marvel Updates Twitter accounts, which explained the circumstances and hinted at how the series will be related to other MCU projects.

Marvel Updates @Updates4Marvel Filming for the series #VisionQuest is scheduled to begin in mid-2024, which will adapt events from the comic book The Children's Crusade and lead up to the solo films #ScarletWitch and #YoungAvengers . It is expected to be shown in 2026 on the #DisneyPlus platform! Filming for the series #VisionQuest is scheduled to begin in mid-2024, which will adapt events from the comic book The Children's Crusade and lead up to the solo films #ScarletWitch and #YoungAvengers. It is expected to be shown in 2026 on the #DisneyPlus platform! https://t.co/pSxsCr5ztE

The sources aren’t as verified as Charles Murphy, but they have got things right in the past. So, if these Tweets are to be believed, then Vision Quest will connect with not one or two but three projects besides being a sequel to WandaVision.

Given that the rumored timeline for release is 2026, Vision Quest may arrive after Avengers: Secret Wars, which is scheduled to release on May 1, 2026. However, given that it is set to begin filming in 2024 and will introduce the Young Avengers, it may arrive before Secret Wars. Hence, the actual release could be in late 2025 or early 2026.

Why Vision Quest should release before Secret Wars

White Vison mentors the Young Avengers (Image via Marvel)

White Vision has already been absent from the MCU for almost two years. Pushing it back after late 2026 would create a gap of over five years. So, by then, people might have moved on and lost interest in the story. That’s one reason why Vision Quest should happen much earlier.

In the comics, when the Iron Lad joins the Young Avengers to fight Kang, it's Vision who mentors the team. Since the Vision Quest series is said to have set up the Young Avengers project, he’ll likely be the one to gather and mentor the Young Avengers in the MCU as well. This unification should happen by the end of Vision Quest. So White Vision could lead the team into Secret Wars.

Then, as these Young Heroes proved themselves in Secret Wars, they’d get their own project in Phase 7 and beyond.

