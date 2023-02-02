Marvel: Every Young Avengers member so far

Phase 4 of the MCU created a foundation for the Young Avengers. Now, the forthcoming series in Disney+ is planning to give them more exposure. This will lead to another great team, akin to the adult Avengers that viewers saw in Avengers: Infinity wars.

Some of the young heroes were introduced discreetly in various Marvel projects. Fans have so far caught glimpses of the Maximoff twins, Eli Bradley, and Love (Thor 4). Most of the audience appreciated Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, America Chavez, Skaar, and Ironheart in different action forms.

These characters, along with a few others, make up the new generation of Avengers. Though MCU’s Phase 5 does not seem to give any major push in building up stories around the Young Avengers, they are very much in the pipeline. The seeds have already been sown in that direction for Marvel fans to accept the newcomers.

Which characters are part of the Young Avengers team?

Many of the younger lots have been introduced to Marvel enthusiasts in a separate way so far. Previous stories will join the dots once the team starts going on adventures of their own.

This article takes a quick look at some of the characters who could possibly be a part of the Young Avengers team.

1) Kate Bishop

Kate Bishop is the new super archer (Image credit Marvel and Disney+)

This super archer was a Hawkeye fan before being mentored by him.

She is an able successor to the skilled superhero and a great contender for the Young Avengers team. Having already been introduced in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, she is likely to be a leader since she is a college student, unlike others in the team, some of whom are really young.

2) Ms. Marvel

Teenager Ms Marvel is a contender for Young Avengers (Image via Disney+)

Anybody who has seen the Ms. Marvel series on Disney+ will realize the potential of this superhero to feature among the next generation of Avengers.

Once The Marvels hits screens, Kamala Khan’s future as the new superhero team will be sealed.

3) America Chavez

Chavez is a multiverse-hopping superhero (Image via Marvel)

Doctor Strange 2 revealed the fascinating character of the multiverse traveler, America Chavez.

Since the young superheroes' adventures will involve the multiverse, teenager Chavez could prove to be indispensable. This superhero moves through portals smoothly and deserves to be on the list of Young Avengers.

4) Skaar

Hulk's son has recently been introduced (Image via Marvel and Disney+)

Introduced in the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Skaar is Bruce Banner’s son.

Born on another planet, the junior green monster indicates more Hulk stories in future MCU projects. Moreover, Skaar makes for a great addition to the newer generation who would fight mega wars in the multiverse.

5) Ironheart

Ironheart is capable of taking Iron Man's role (Image via Marvel.com)

A surprise element in Black Panther 2, Riri Williams AKA Ironheart, is a welcome addition to the team. The expectation from this fledgling superhero is that she will take over from where Tony Stark left off - Ironheart will therefore stand in place of Iron Man.

6) Wiccan

Wiccan has already given a glimpse of his powers (Image via Marvel)

One of Wanda's twins, this small-sized hero, Billy, debuted in WandaVision. Movie-goers got to see him in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness too.

Both he and his twin Speed have inherited superpowers and can make a place for themselves in future Marvel projects.

7) Speed

Speed is the other Maximoff twin with superpowers (Image via Marvel)

Wiccan's twin Speed is known by the name Tommy.

Like Billy, he also featured in both WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2. Unfortunately, both he and his twin belong to Earth-838.

It is still too early to say when and how they will land in the Young Avengers group. However, fans are expecting that they will arrive soon.

8) Cassandra Lang

Cassie Lang's powers come from Pym particles (Image via Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios)

The teenage daughter of Scott Lang is yet to come to screens to showcase her skills. What is known about her is that her childhood habit of stealing Pym particles gave Cassie her own superpowers.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania displays her powers as she faces Kang the Conqueror. She may become the initiator of the Young Avengers series.

9) Eli Bradley

Eli is likely going to be a member of the Young Avengers team (Image via Marvel.com)

Eli is the grandson of Isaiah Bradley and debuted in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

According to the stories in the comic books, Eli prefers to be known as Patriot. He is one of the first hands that founded the Young Avengers team in the comics. Whether he continues to be a part of the group remains to be seen.

10) Kid Loki and/or Love

Kid Loki has powers but may lack the morals (Image via Disney+)

In the fifth episode of Loki, Disney+ introduced the Loki variant, kid Loki. Initially, he came across as a Young Avenger but fans soon realized that he was a Loki variant when he killed Thor. He also shares a bond Alligator Loki. His leadership qualities land him on this list.

Love, on the other hand, was shown as the foster child of Thor. He decided to raise the daughter of Gorr the God Butcher. Actor Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, had his daughter India play Love as a one-off experience. As such, it is unclear whether this character will be visible in the new Avengers team.

How do comics present the Young Avengers?

In the Marvel comics, Nathaniel Richards AKA Iron Lad from the Other Earth, comes to know about his future role as Kang the Conqueror. Shocked by his future destructive self, the Iron Lad comes to modern Earth-616 to seek out the Avengers and defeat Kang. He starts by recruiting Patriot, Hulkling, and an Asgardian “Billy.”

Cassie Lang and Kate Bishop decide to join the Young Avengers. However, by then, Captain America, Iron Man, and Jessica Jones track down the new group and plan to send the members back to their families.

When Kang returns to take the Iron Lad away, the Young Avengers and the adult Avengers face this problem together. Furthermore, additional adventures and huge battles crop up for the newbies to fight.

In the MCU world, the Young Avengers may get introduced by the end of Phase 5 or in Phase 6. By then, new characters may be introduced to the Marvel universe to join the fledgling squad.

