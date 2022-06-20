Who are likely Young Avengers members in MCU? Details explored amid possible Ms. Marvel teases

The Young Avengers were set up for the umpteenth time last week in Ms. Marvel's latest episode. Featuring the return of the Damage Control department, we see them now going after Kamala Khan, and many fans are theorizing that this hints toward the upcoming Young Avengers project Marvel has been teasing.

Young Avengers has been set up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a long time. Ever since Avengers: Endgame, heroes for this team have been introduced every now and then.

From WandaVision to Hawkeye, Marvel has constantly introduced team members in these shows and films. So let's take a look at what the team is and who might be a part of it in the MCU.

Nathaniel Richards plays a vital role in Young Avengers

The team from the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Young Avengers was created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung and first appeared in Young Avengers #1, released in February 2005. According to sources, the first few comics saw Nathaniel Richards escaping from Kang the Conqueror, his future self.

Wearing hi-tech armor, Nathaniel finds himself in the Earth-616 Marvel Universe. He would arrive at the Avengers Mansion, which would be left defunct amidst the mental breakdown of Scarlet Witch.

The Young Avengers project has been teased for a while by Marvel (Image via Marvel Comics)

Nathaniel would then travel to Stark Industries, where he would find Vision's artificial intelligence and upload it into his armor. He would learn here of the Avengers Fail-Safe Program that would tell the kid the location of many young heroes related to the Avengers.

He would form a team with Eli Bradley, Billy Kaplan, and Tedd Altman. They would then rescue people from danger and use their powers for good.

After the team went viral, Jessica Jones would be sent to investigate the heroes dubbed as Iron Kid, Lieutenant America, Teen Hulk, and Thor Jr. Iron Man and Captain America would join her to investigate them.

The team rescues people from danger and uses its powers for good (Image via Marvel Comics)

Cassie Lang would also join the team as she would want to honor her father's legacy, and Kate Bishop would also become a part of it after the group had a run-in with her, fending off goons at her sister's wedding.

They would then wait for Kang's arrival as he would be set up as the big bad. Captain America, Iron Man, and Jessica Jones would lock them up in the mansion so they couldn't fight Kang, as the group would try to stop them from fighting him, but they wouldn't listen.

Kang plays an important role (Image via Marvel Comics)

This would be because Kang was able to show Cap and others a grim future that would take place if Nathaniel didn't become another version of Kang. However, Jones would steal the access codes, let the group out, and give them items to battle Kang.

The group would fight Kang and come out victorious from it as Nathaniel would stab the supervillain with the Swordman's Sword. Nathaniel would then return to the future and finish his formation into Kang as the changes in the timestream would force him to do this. He would bid the team goodbye and leave.

Team from the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Impressed with their efforts, Cap would praise them but tell them that he couldn't train them without parental permission and take their gear. However, everything would work out, and the Young Avengers would be formed as Kate Bishop would find a base where they could be trained.

The team has been set up in Marvel for quite a while now. If we are to see this team in the future, the probable members would be Speed and Wiccan, Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, Eli Bradley, Kid Loki, America Chavez, and Cassie Lang.

It will still be a while until we get any official confirmation about this, but until then, let's look forward to whatever the future of the MCU holds.

