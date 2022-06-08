What did Ms. Marvel Episode 1 mid-credit scene mean? Possible 'Young Avengers' connection explored

Ms. Marvel's first episode was just dropped on Disney+, and fans are already blessed with terrific news that will possibly shape the upcoming stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has been some time since the holy trinity of MCU has left the stage, and while fans miss them dearly, they are also excited for the next chapter: Young Avengers.

The series focuses on protagonist Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel as she deals with her newfound powers. The mid-credit scene focuses on Ms. Marvel's powers and Damage Control Agents with a familiar face.

How does the mid-credit scene of the first episode of Ms. Marvel portray a connection to Young Avengers?

The first episode of the series, Generation Why, mainly focuses on setting up the characters and the theme of the show without focusing much on the superhero part. We're introduced to the main lead, Kamala Khan, and her love for superheroes, which is quite evident in multiple scenes, if not every one of them.

The very first obstacle that our heroine faces is trying to sneak out to attend AvengerCon, a comic book convention based on the Avengers, without getting caught by her strict parents. She takes an old bangle from her nani (grandmother) to add some ethnic touch to her Captain Marvel look, and while the bangle goes pretty well with the costume, it ravages the entire convention.

Turns out, Kamala's bangle is the source of her superpowers, which are pretty awesome and cosmic. Baffled at the energies caused by the bangle, the moment she puts it on, she becomes overwhelmed and her powers get out of control. As soon as that happens, she grabs some unwanted (or wanted) attention.

In the mid-credit scene, we witness something that may be a stepping-stone to a whole new beginning. We are acquainted with the agents of Damage Control, Sadie Deever and P. Cleary, with the latter being a familiar face.

We first saw Agent P. Cleary in Spider-Man: No Way Home, when the Damage Control department charged Peter Parker with the destruction of property and the murder of Quentin Beck (Mysterio). The Department of Damage Control, or DODC, was first a subsidiary of S.H.I.E.L.D. and then became a nationwide executive department for dealing with damages caused by enhanced beings. The department also collaborated with Stark Industries for various purposes.

Peter Parker's case was personally handled by P. Cleary. He was seen interviewing his close friends and family, and collecting evidence to incriminate him. While Matt Murdock was able to rescue Peter's case in time, P. Cleary's actions made him look more like an enemy rather than an ally.

Coming back to Ms. Marvel, after observing her powers and the destruction caused by her in AvengerCon, P. Cleary said:

"Yeah! Bring her in."

P. Cleary's appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ms. Marvel can suggest the possibility of him being the Nick Fury of the Young Avengers. He has been overseeing potential candidates remotely, and his department is a subsidiary of S.H.I.E.L.D., which are some chunks that make the theory probable. The intro to the series also contains a sign with "Trust A Bro" written on it, which portrays a connection to Kate Bishop's Hawkeye, another potential member of the Young Avengers.

The theories are yet to be confirmed by the creators. However, the detailed hints that MCU has been putting out recently does show a high probability of all of it coming true. Ms. Marvel will have a total of six episodes throughout its first season, much like other MCU shows on Disney+ like Loki and Hawkeye, and we cannot wait to see what happens next.

Ms. Marvel is currently streaming on Disney+. The second episode is slated for release on June 15.

