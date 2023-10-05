Loki Season 1 recap: 3 things to know before watching Season 2

It took more than two years but the second season of Loki is finally here. Scheduled to premiere on October 5, 2023, it will continue to showcase the exploits of the loveable Marvel antihero. Having left off on a mind-bending cliffhanger, season 2 of the show will see the lead character trying to fix the entire mess that happened in the first season, due to the actions of his variant, Sylvie.

The Marvel show stars Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant and Jonathan Majors. Season 1 consisted of six episodes and ran from June 9, 2021, to July 14, 2021.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead

Loki Season 1 recap: What has happened in the Marvel series so far?

1) The true meaning of the TVA

Loki is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the final installment in the Avengers movie franchise. The series introduced viewers to a bureaucratic agency known as TVA, short for Time Variance Authority. The responsibility of this company is to ensure that there is no alteration from the 'sacred' timeline, the very same timeline that shaped the events of the aforementioned movie.

Loki came face to face with a variant of himself called Sylvie and an agent called Mobius via the TVA. The show's namesake character joined forces with the new characters but soon learned that the agency had a dark secret.

2) He Who Remains is a variant of Kang the Conqueror

In the finale of the first season, the main character and Sylvie came face to face with a variant of Kang the Conqueror called He Who Remains.

He Who Remains explained to the duo that all of his own variants waged war against each other, which eventually led to the infamous Multiversal War. The TVA's duty was to keep this disorder under control and protect the universe. Sylvie ended up killing He Who Remains because she believed in free will.

Furthermore, she sent her partner in crime back to the TVA, and this caused the Sacred Timeline to expand and reach a point beyond repair.

3) Alteration in timeline

Just as Tom Hiddleston's character had predicted, Sylvie's actions (killing He Who Remains) proved to be a calamity. Upon his return to the TVA, he saw a humongous statue of Kang the Conqueror within the premises of the company. A supervillain was being worshiped and this meant the Multiversal War was won by the bad guy.

Furthermore, Mobius, who had bonded with our hero for so many episodes had no recollection of who his friend was.

Loki synopsis and other details

According to Marvel, the synopsis of the show's upcoming season reads,

"Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Created by Michael Waldron, its executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Tom Hiddleston, Kate Herron, Michael Waldron, Brad Winderbaum and several others.