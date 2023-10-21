Loki season 2: What Exactly is Victor Timeley's Throughput Multiplier? Explained

The TVA's problems were addressed in Loki season 2 episode 3, where Victor Timely's novel idea—the Throughput Multiplier—took center stage. Victor Timely and Miss Minutes are hurrying to the TVA in the episode when he grabs a "Throughput Multiplier" to aid in sustaining the Temporal Loom that holds reality and multiple timelines together.

The form of his device made some fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe question whether there may be another application for it, even if the prototype in the episode goes by that name.

What is the Throughput Multiplier then and how powerful is it? The most plausible artifacts that this device Timely created may have been referring to could be Kang's Time Sphere or the Multiversal Engine Core which further ties to the comic history of Kang.

Loki season 2 what is the Throughput Multiplier?

During a crucial scene in Loki season 2 episode 3, Timely and Renslayer conversed on the boat about how Timely's career as a brilliant inventor had been influenced by the TVA handbook. It was discovered that Renslayer had left the guidebook—which led him to his fate—in his house years earlier. Timely then shows Renslayer a sketch of his most important invention, the Throughput Multiplier, a tool he thought may resolve the Temporal Loom.

A homage to Kang's Light of the Centuries Sphere would be made by Marvel with this very strange little innovation by Victor Timely called the Throughput Multiplier in Loki season 2.

This could be a throwback to a famous Avengers comic book plot in which Kang used the heroes to bring him to the future. In Avengers #69 (1969), Kang calls upon the Avengers in the far far future to assist him in obtaining the ultimate prize—the capacity to resurrect his love for Ravonna Renslayer—from The Grandmaster.

The book features Kang and the Avengers fighting it out against the growing man (Image via Marvel Comics)

Devoted followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe likely recall Kang's search for the Multiversal Engine Core in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The conqueror became stuck in the Quantum Realm and needed that globe to break free from his confinement.

In the movie, in order to resume his conquests, Kang the Conqueror required the Multiversal Engine Core. He called upon Scott Lang's shrinking skills to assist him in extracting the orb from a storm. After which he intended to travel directly to Earth-616 and set everything on fire as soon as it was recovered.

Thus, it's probably not a smart idea to let Victor Timely play around developing this device which could be a multiversal engine core in Loki season 2. But like other innovations, it was created for a different reason before being put to evil use.

Victor Timely may become He Who Remains by the end of Loki season 2 (Image via Disney+)

The Throughput Multiplier may offer help to the TVA in Loki season 2

Theoretically, the TVA's Temporal Loom issue can be resolved by the Throughput Multiplier by more effectively controlling the energy from many timelines, as Victor Timely made clear in Episode 3 of Loki season 2. Timely may have created it in response to problems with his Temporal Loom prototype, realizing that his creation was not flawless. All that Ravonna saw was a sketch, and it's not clear if a functional version had been made.

The smaller Throughput Multiplier model that was transported to the TVA at the conclusion of the episode was probably the same one that was seen in Timely's lab. Despite its modest size, Timely's design might be expanded upon to build a more useful version, especially considering the TVA's superior technology.

Timely expresses his wish to use future technologies to refine his creations in Loki season 2 episode 3. He might follow the route that He Who Remains set at the conclusion of Loki Season 1 with the help of the Multiversal Engine Core and/or the Light of the Centuries Sphere.

That, regrettably, implies an even faster Multiversal War between the opposing Kangs, which is bad news for the Avengers and their friends. At the moment, it appears to be a fair wager that whatever Timely is clutching in that picture will eventually hold the secret to one of Kang's biggest plots.