Loki season 2 episode 3 ending explained: The return of He Who Remains

The new Kang Variant Victor Timely, played by Jonathan Majors, makes his official MCU debut in Loki season 2 episode 3. Timely is an inventor who was handed a TVA manual as a youngster and lived on a branching timeline in 1893, which is also the episode's title. It is because of Miss Minutes and Ravonna, who seem to be carrying out He Who Remains's postmortem instructions.

However, things go haywire since Sylvie plans to kill Timely, while Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) need Timely to rescue the present TVA. Because of this, the episode ends with an unexpected cliffhanger, especially regarding Ravonna and He Who Remains.

Loki season 2 episode 3: Secrets, secrets, and more secrets

Kang and Renslayer do have a dynamic in Marvel Comics and fans knew this would eventually be portrayed in the MCU (Image via Disney+)

Loki season 2 episode 3 hinted at a significant secret Miss Minutes has been concealing regarding Ravonna Renslayer. After being tricked by the false Time-Keepers twist, Gugu Mbatha-Raw's TVA Judge Ravona Renslayer left the TVA in season 1 of the show.

During her battle with Owen Wilson's Mobius in the Loki season 1 finale, Ravona was seen going through a Time Door "in search of free will." Although she did not appear in the first two episodes, season 2 hints at a secret history for Renslayer tied in with He Who Remains.

As fans saw in Loki season 2 episode 3, titled "1893", Miss Minutes desired Victor Timely to construct her physical body in order to be in his presence. She seems to have long wanted to be with the first He Who Remains, who granted her full sentience and almost total autonomy but who never considered her anything more than a pet. However, when her creator turns down her affection, it seems like Minutes will now turn against him in the future.

Expand Tweet

At the very end of Loki season 2 episode 3, Miss Minutes visits Ravonna Renslayer and indicates that she is aware of many of the secrets of Ravona and He Who Remains. She implies that Timely made a grave mistake in making her an enemy, and she also discloses that she is aware of a significant truth about Ravonna as well.

She further iterates that this is something that would make Renslayer "real angry." It seems logical that Miss Minutes will provide additional information about Ravonna's obscure history, perhaps including the fact that, like many other TVA operatives, she was also mind-wiped.

The God of Mischief, Loki, discovered an audio tape in the TVA during the first episode of Loki season 2, in which He Who Remains expressed gratitude to Ravonna for her devotion.

It suggests that Ravonna was possibly mind-wiped by He Who Remains. She has forgotten her part in the founding of the TVA. Miss Minutes will probably come clean about Renslayer's true nature in upcoming episodes, which will understandably infuriate her.

Expand Tweet

Loki season 2 episode 3 finds Ravonna at the End of Time

Finally, in Loki season 2 episode 3, Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Renslayer and Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie faced off against each other. Rather than murdering Renslayer, Sylvie banished her via a Time Door to a place that seems to be connected to Kang from Loki season 1.

Sent through the Time Door, Renslayer discovered herself stranded in He Who Remains' Citadel at the End of Time, accompanied by Miss Minuetes and the decaying body of He Who Remains.

Looks like He Who Remains, remains no longer (Image via Disney+)

It appears that a considerable length of time has elapsed between Loki season 2 episode 3 and after He Who Remains was slain by Sylvie in the Loki season 1 finale, based on the state of his body's deterioration.

Additionally, the entire fortress is gradually collapsing into nothing as it surrounds Ravonna. Though it might potentially be related to the expanding multiverse, it's possible that He Who Remains was the only thing holding everything together in this very unstable temporal area known as the Void.

Though it's likely Renslayer will make her escape with help from Miss Minutes, Sylvie finally gets her revenge, and as teased in this episode, we may see Slviye finally join hands with Loki and save the TVA in the coming episodes.

Miss Minutes may be able to assist Ravonna in escaping the End of Time and set her free. After that, the two will probably decide on their next course of action, which may include overthrowing Victor Timely and the TVA as it exists now. They could even look for another Kang variant to become He Who Remains.

Expand Tweet

While on that branch (no pun intended), fresh versions of Kangs have begun to surface throughout the MCU, as seen by Loki season 2 and earlier MCU endeavors like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania starring the Council of Kangs.

It's obvious that He Who Remains's passing is having a significant impact on the MCU as a whole, and with Loki season 2 set to tighten the ropes for the MCU’s phases 5 and 6, we can only watch as the events unfold. Loki season 2 episode 3 is now streaming on Disney+.