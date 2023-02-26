Every time Loki has died in the MCU

Loki, the god of mischief and brother of Thor, has died multiple times over the years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is one of the most iconic and beloved characters in the MCU, and his death has been a significant event in the franchise's history.

Loki's role has been played by actor Tom Hiddleston, who has been a key player in many of the MCU's most popular movies, including Thor, The Avengers, and Thor: Ragnarok.

Whether falling into a wormhole, sacrificing himself for his brother, or being killed by Thanos, Loki's death has had a lasting impact on the story and the fans who love him.

Despite his many deaths, Loki has managed to cheat death and continues to surprise and delight audiences with his mischievous adventures.

Recap of Loki's Marvel journey

Loki's first death in the Marvel Cinematic Universe occurred in the 2011 film Thor.

After betraying his brother and attempting to conquer Asgard with the help of the Frost Giants, Loki falls into a wormhole and is presumed dead. However, it was later revealed that Loki survived and made his way to the planet of Sakaar, where he became a powerful ally to the Grandmaster and played a significant role in the events of the film Thor: Ragnarok.

Loki's second death in the Marvel Cinematic Universe occurred in the 2018 film Avengers: Infinity War. In this film, Loki and his brother Thor are attacked by Thanos and his forces, who are seeking the Tesseract, a powerful artifact that contains the Space Stone.

Despite initially attempting to bargain with Thanos, Loki ultimately chose to attack him with a knife in a bid to protect his brother. Thanos responded by killing Loki, snapping his neck and leaving him dead on the ground.

In the Disney+ series Loki, the titular character dies multiple times, each in different ways. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Although many fans were initially devastated by Loki's death, it was later revealed that the character would be returning to his own Disney+ series, Loki, which premiered in June 2021.

In this series, Loki is shown to be alive and well, having escaped his death in Avengers: Infinity War by using the Tesseract to travel through time and space.

In the Disney+ series Loki, the titular character dies multiple times, each in different ways. In the first episode, Loki is apprehended by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a group tasked with monitoring the timeline and maintaining order.

After attempting to escape, Loki is caught by the TVA and subsequently "reset", effectively killing him and erasing his existence from the timeline.

Death cheating master: Loki’s powers and abilities

Loki's shape-shifting and illusion-casting abilities allow him to change his appearance and manipulate others' perceptions of reality. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Loki is widely known for his death-cheating abilities, along with his mischievous nature. He possesses an array of supernatural powers that make him a powerful and unpredictable foe.

Loki's shape-shifting and illusion-casting abilities allow him to change his appearance and manipulate others' perceptions of reality. He can teleport himself and others across vast distances, making it difficult for his enemies to keep track of him.

With his cunning intellect and his mastery of deception, he is a formidable opponent, always looking for ways to cheat death and gain the upper hand in any situation.

Poll : 0 votes