Who was leading the Council of Kangs in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Exploring the origins

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania went all out in establishing Kang as the portent of doom for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Multiverse Saga."

With Jonathan Majors in the lead and having seen him portray the Conqueror iteration of the character, we know that he is a dangerous adversary whose very existence is predicated on destroying pasts.

Warning: We will be diving deep into the spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

If you've seen Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, you might be aware that the death of the Conqueror version prompts the Council of Kangs to start preparing Earth-616 for a multiversal conflict. Nonetheless, Immortus, not Prime Kang, serves as the party's head of the Thar council.

So, with the Immortus variant of Kang confirmed to be the big bad in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, let's take a look at his origins.

Exploring the origins of Immortus from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Block A ⏳ @conquercomics “They’re beginning to touch the multiverse. And if we let them, they will take everything we’ve built. So let’s stop wasting time!”



Besides Kang, I can tell Immortus is gonna be one of the more menacing variants. “They’re beginning to touch the multiverse. And if we let them, they will take everything we’ve built. So let’s stop wasting time!”Besides Kang, I can tell Immortus is gonna be one of the more menacing variants. https://t.co/gwZW8dyThj

Created by Stan Lee and Don Heck, the Immortus variant of Kang was first featured in Avengers #10 in September 1964. Immortus, dubbed "the Master of Time," is one of Kang's most powerful variations, specializing in cutting timeline branches.

Every version of Kang's history, but especially that of Rama-Tut, has parallels to Immortus'. You may recall that Kang eventually grew weary of being a Conqueror and made the decision to visit ancient Egypt, where he assumed the persona of Pharaoh Rama-Tut.

As the loss of his son hurt him, the Time-Keepers, the last living creatures on the planet, approached him and offered to become his agent.

Block A ⏳ @conquercomics Each Kang variant holds a backstory. The minor details that will help audiences tell them apart (aside from costumes).



Kang the Conqueror’s scars

Immortus’ damaged voice box

Rama-Tut’s cybernetic limbs

Centurion’s armor covered body

Victor Timely’s mustache and glasses

etc. Each Kang variant holds a backstory. The minor details that will help audiences tell them apart (aside from costumes).Kang the Conqueror’s scarsImmortus’ damaged voice boxRama-Tut’s cybernetic limbsCenturion’s armor covered bodyVictor Timely’s mustache and glassesetc. https://t.co/F6lsPk6Eqo

Rama would agree, and he would be placed in Limbo, where he would remake himself and become Immortus, the Master of Time. He would examine all the other timelines here and swiftly construct a castle from which he could learn everything concerning time.

We have already encountered He Who Remains in Loki, who possessed his own fortress and was adept in all aspects of time. He controlled the Time-Keepers, also known as the TVA in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from a location known as the Beyond, which functioned essentially as Limbo.

While we do not yet know much about Immortus in the MCU, the character has been loosely adapted here.

Kriyan @cinerasik Scarlet Witch vs Immortus



I want to see this. Scarlet Witch vs Immortus I want to see this. https://t.co/BWl1B4vVaH

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Immortus can be seen leading the Council of Kangs, which effectively makes him the Prime Kang as well. This is undoubtedly a departure, given that Immortus is never the Prime Kang, but rather Victor Timely, who is teased in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits.

Therefore, this might imply that Immortus usurped Timely in the MCU, causing him to become Prime Kang and teasing a power struggle that would undoubtedly be entertaining to watch.

But we won't have to wait long as Victor Timely has been confirmed to appear in Loki Season Two. Let's hope the show also explains how Immortus obtained his position.

Poll : 0 votes