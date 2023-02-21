Why was this Kang variant missing from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania mid-credits scene? Theories explored 

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is finally out, and MCU's next big bad has finally been unleashed on us. Stepping into the shoes of Kang, Jonathan Majors will be the leading antagonist of the Multiverse Saga if the mid-credits of the film are anything to go by as of now. However, there is one particular character missing in there that had fans confused.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The mid-credits scene for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania featured the Council of Kangs, which was surprisingly not led by Prime Kang, but a completely different variant. While Prime Kang was absent here, it does not mean that he was completely absent from the film.

With that being said, let's dive into the ending of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and see how Prime Kang was hiding in plain sight.

Prime Kang disguised himself as Victor Timely in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits

Block A the Conqueror ⏳ @conquercomics In the comics, Victor Timely is just a Kang that hides out until he decides to fight The Avengers. What does Victor Timely specialize in? ROBOTICS! Timely re-builds his robot army in 1901 Wisconsin until he’s ready to conquer 616 and kill the rest of his variants in Kang Dynasty. In the comics, Victor Timely is just a Kang that hides out until he decides to fight The Avengers. What does Victor Timely specialize in? ROBOTICS! Timely re-builds his robot army in 1901 Wisconsin until he’s ready to conquer 616 and kill the rest of his variants in Kang Dynasty. https://t.co/3nMm4LjunT

After the movie ended, viewers saw the Council of Kangs - which consisted of a new and unknown Kang variant, Immortus, and Rama-Tut - who were practically the three primary variants leading the army of Kangs. However, in the comics, it is Prime Kang who is the leader of the group and he was missing from the scene.

Now, while he was indeed missing from the scene, Prime Kang wasn't missing from the movie as he made a quick appearance in the post-credits scene of the film while disguised as Victor Timely. The final credits scene offered us a glimpse into season two of Loki, and effectively set up the villain that we might see in the next installment of the show.

Rithik's Legion @Marvel__Legion My thoughts:



1. Mid-credit: Conceptually cool but execution wise not so much. The Kangs looked more like they were at a time-travel costume party rather than having been actually pulled from different timelines.



2. Post-credit: Sweet. Victor Timely looked great. My thoughts:1. Mid-credit: Conceptually cool but execution wise not so much. The Kangs looked more like they were at a time-travel costume party rather than having been actually pulled from different timelines.2. Post-credit: Sweet. Victor Timely looked great. https://t.co/CpGcAAX0b2

Featuring Jonathan Majors' Kang in a setting that looked like it was the early 1900s, we can see Loki and Mobius looking from the audience as the latter questions why the God of Mischief is so terrified of him.

For those unaware, Victor Timely is basically Prime Kang in disguise. He is the leader of all the Kangs and why he wasn't present in the post-credits can be easily explained. When Prime Kang set out to conquer Earth-616, he is driven out by the Avengers in that timeline, and here he seeks refuge in 1901 AD, as he faces his first major defeat.

۝ ͒Shapeshifter۝ ͒͒͒͒͒͒͒͒͒͒͒͒͒͒͒͒ @voicelesscorpse

shows Victor Timely, one of Kang's variant. So bringing back The second post credit scene in #Quantumania shows Victor Timely, one of Kang's variant. So bringing back #Loki 's season finale we see here that Loki and Mobius went back in time before He Who Remains became HWR, before the multiversal war and before HWR invented the TVA The second post credit scene in#Quantumania shows Victor Timely, one of Kang's variant. So bringing back #Loki 's season finale we see here that Loki and Mobius went back in time before He Who Remains became HWR, before the multiversal war and before HWR invented the TVA https://t.co/EN7u6y8iac

Taking up the name Victor Timely, this version of Kang finds the city of Timely in Wisconsin, and effectively becomes its Mayor. Being an industrialist, he takes up this disguise and specializes in robotics. Here's where Kang builds his army throughout the years until he is ready to capture Earth-616 once more in Kang Dynasty.

Now that we know the Earth-616 Avengers haven't fought Kang Prime in the MCU yet, we can assume that this version of Kang might have just been banished by the Council of Kangs. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania does hint at a lot of internal power struggles among the variants, but never outright confirms it. This can also mean that Victor Timely might just be a huge part of Loki season 2, and will play a major role in the upcoming Avengers: Kang Dynasty.

J Barahona @jorgepb99_

️ (TheBingeMan) The second end credits scene takes us to a science presentation in the early 19th century. On the stage, a man named Victor Timely explains to the audience how time can be manipulated and used for the sake of humankind. #lokiseason2 ️ (TheBingeMan) youtu.be/dlVvaVZiUFg The second end credits scene takes us to a science presentation in the early 19th century. On the stage, a man named Victor Timely explains to the audience how time can be manipulated and used for the sake of humankind.#lokiseason2 ©️ (TheBingeMan) youtu.be/dlVvaVZiUFg https://t.co/3uGaZ2EjXM

With Prime Kang being confirmed in the MCU, we will surely get to see a huge onslaught of these characters in the upcoming films. Fans now await the release of Loki season 2, which is expected to air on Disney+ this summer.

