Loki Episode 6 breakdown: Easter eggs and ending explained - Kang, Fantastic Four, and "Immortus" theories

The Loki series ended with a cliffhanger that changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) fate, which should be renamed Marvel Cinematic Multiverse (MCM). In only six episodes, the show set up the upcoming MCU films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness,” and shows like the upcoming “What If…?” series.

Episode 6 ended with the multiverse being “freed” with several branches popping up. This opens the doorway for multiple variants of characters from the Marvel comics catalog to show up in the MCU. The finale also hinted at the main timeline being reset at the end. Furthermore, the episode also established the origin of the other multiversal war (Secret Wars).

Loki Season 2 tease in Episode 6. (Image via: Disney+/Marvel Studios)

The ending also suggests that Tom Hiddleston could be reprising the role of Loki in Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness.

Here’s a list of Easter eggs and theories from Loki Season 1 finale (Episode 6), “For All Time. Always.”

Episode 6 Intro

The moment you've waited for has arrived 🕰 The finale of Marvel Studios' #Loki and all episodes of the Original Series are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Lc4Xyxs4oP — Loki (@LokiOfficial) July 14, 2021

The intro to the final episode of "Loki" did not include the usual MCU theme; instead, it had Harry James and Kitty Kallen’s “It’s Been A Long, Long Time.” Quotes from several MCU characters accompanied the song.

The scene also referenced real-world events, ranging from Neil Armstrong’s moon landing speech to Nelson Mandela, Greta Thunber, Malala, and Maya Angelou’s poem “And Still I Rise.”

The spaceship in Loki Episode 6 intro. (Image via: Disney+ / Marvel Studios)

Interestingly, the intro scene showcased the extent of the universe along with a shot of a spaceship. The spaceship could be a reference to a multitude of characters from the comics. However, the ship’s design mimics earthly origin, which could potentially be connected to Reed Richards. However, this seems like a stretch.

Citadel at the end of time

The "Citadel at the end of time" in Episode 6. (Image via: Disney+ / Marvel Studios)

The episode’s end sees Loki refer to “He Who Remains” or Kang’s lair as “citadel at the end of time.” The place was situated upon an asteroid referred to the citadel’s representation in THOR (1966) Issue 245 comics.

Furthermore, there was a hint in Loki Episode 2, as the statues in Judge Renslayer’s office were likely to be made out of the same stone from the castle of “He Who Remains.”

Agent Mobius in Episode 1. (Image via: Disney Plus / Marvel Studios)

Kang’s castle being the “citadel at the end of time” means that TVA does not exist in it, unlike what was theorized by fans previously. The new revelation could mean that TVA exists in a pocket dimension.

It can perhaps be that the dimension is affected by time but slowly, as established by the TVA workers’ age, with some of them being centuries old.

Bible Easter egg

"He Who Remains" eating an apple in Episode 6. (Image via: Disney+/Marvel Studios)

This one is obvious. Jonathan Majors’ “He Who Remains” is seen eating an apple, which could be a Biblical reference, as ‘apple’ was the fruit of knowledge, which “He Who Remains” has.

Council of Kangs

"He Who Remains" eating an apple in Episode 6. (Image via: Disney+/Marvel Studios)

In episode 6, “He Who Remains” gives his backstory by narrating what happened when some of his variants from parallel universes discovered the existence of the multiverse. The different variants came together to help each other’s universes, while some evil variants wanted to “conquer” the worlds.

This is a direct reference to “Council of Kangs” from the comics (not to be confused with “Council of Cross-time Kangs.”). The “council” made their debut in “Avengers Vol 1 267 (1986).”

Council of Kangs in "Avengers Vol 1 267 (1986) comics." (image via: Disney+/Marvel)

In the comics, “He Who Remains” was a different character. However, the “Loki” series combined the characters as the show did with Sylvie (amalgamation of Sylvie Lushton, Lady Loki, and Amora, the enchantress).

Immortus

Jonathan Majors presumably as "Immortus" version of Kang. Immortus in Avengers: Forever Vol 1 8 (1999) comics. (image via: Marvel)

“He Who Remains” mentions that even if Loki and Sylvie kill him, he will get back. He further says, “Reincarnation, baby.” This could imply that another variant of him or his self from a different time replaces him. However, this could also be a reference to “Immortus,” a version of Kang from the comics searching for immortality.

This could potentially mean that the version of Kang, or as referred to in the series, could be “Immortus.”

Fantastic Four

Nathaniel Richards reference in Episode 6. (image via: Disney+/Marvel)

As mentioned before, the spaceship theory in the intro being a connection to Reed Richards is a stretch (pun intended). However, there is a clear reference to Reed Richards when “He Who Remains” mentions that a scientist variant of him from the 31st century discovered the timeline.

Nathaniel Richards is a descendant of Reed Richards (of Fantastic Four) from the distant future in the comics. Nathaniel Richards then assumes the identity of “Kang, the Conqueror.”

Renslayer

Renslayer accessing the "files" in Episode 6. (image via: Disney+/ Marvel Studios)

The episode showcased Judge Ravonna Renslayer’s life before the TVA. She was also seen escaping from TVA with a “TemPad” to search for “free will.”

Earlier in the episode, Miss Minutes gave her a file from “He Who Remains.” It is plausible to think that this could be the location of the citadel, which would suggest Ravonna is going there. This also theorizes that she could save “Kang” and form a romantic relationship with him, just like in the comics.

The ending of Loki Season 1 explained

"Kang, the Conqueror" statue in Episode 6. (Image via: Disney +/Marvel Studios)

The end of the finale episode showed the multiverse being “freed” with multiple branch realities forming. This resets the “sacred timeline,” which affects TVA employees like Mobius and Hunter B-15, who later do not recognize Loki.

However, in Loki episode 1, Mobius mentions time works unusually in the TVA. It is plausible that the TVA exists in a pocket dimension that is not entirely out of time’s reach. It could be theorized that TVA is situated in a place where time affects slowly. This would explain why the TVA got affected.

Mobius and Hunter B-15 not recognizing Loki. (Image via: Disney+/Marvel)

Another theory suggests that the employees got affected as their origin in the timeline changed.

“Loki” Season 1 finale set up upcoming movies like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness,” that deal with multiversal travel. Furthermore, the events of the “What If…?” series and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” were also directly affected. The cliffhanger ending leaves fans in anticipation of the upcoming phase 4 movies and the second season of Loki.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod