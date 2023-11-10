Does Loki Season 2 finale have a post-credit scene? Explained

*Spoilers Ahead* but, Marvel's Loki Season 2 finale has made a bold choice by not including a post-credits scene.

Marvel's bold decision to omit a post-credits scene from Loki Season 2 made waves among fans and critics alike. While their post-credits scenes have become a staple of the brand, serving to tease upcoming projects and tie together the MCU's vast narrative tapestry, the show's creators chose to forgo the tradition in season 2.

The surprising move, though, was not made on a whim. In fact, it was a deliberate decision that hints at the MCU's future in many ways. It hints at the ways in which the MCU is evolving, including a greater focus on standalone stories, character development and less reliance on interconnectedness.

Why Marvel didn't include a post-credits scene in Loki Season 2

There are a few reasons why Marvel may have chosen not to include a post-credits scene in Loki Season 2.

First, the season finale ended on a very emotional and definitive note, with Loki making a heroic sacrifice to save the multiverse. Adding a post-credits scene after that would have felt jarring and out of place.

Second, the second season was already very densely packed with information and foreshadowing. Including a post-credits scene would have only added to the confusion and made it difficult for viewers to process everything that had just happened.

Finally, it's possible that Marvel didn't want to spoil any surprises for upcoming MCU projects. Loki Season 2 is directly connected to the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, so it's possible that Marvel wanted to keep any teasers for that film under wraps.

What the lack of a post-credits scene means for the future of the MCU

The lack of a post-credits scene in season 2 is a sign that Marvel is finally starting to learn the lessons of Avengers: Endgame.

In Endgame, Marvel broke the tradition of including a post-credits scene in every film, and it was a very effective decision. The ending of Endgame was about closure and finality, so giving it space to land without immediately jumping to the next story was the right move.

The same principle applies to the season 2 finale. The season was about bringing Loki's story to a close, so adding a post-credits scene would have undermined that. Instead, Marvel chose to let the ending of the season sink in, which was a much more powerful experience for viewers.

The lack of a post-credits scene in season 2 also suggests that Marvel is becoming more confident in its storytelling.

In the past, they relied heavily on post-credits scenes to tease upcoming projects and keep fans engaged. However, with Loki Season 2, Marvel is showing that it can tell a complete and satisfying story without needing to hook viewers on what's coming next.

Overall, the lack of a post-credits scene in season 2 was a bold and refreshing choice.

It shows that Marvel is willing to take risks and experiment with its storytelling. It also suggests that Marvel is becoming more confident in its ability to tell complete and satisfying stories without relying on post-credits scenes to keep fans engaged.