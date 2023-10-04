Loki season 2 spoilers begin to swirl on Twitter days ahead of release

Fans of Marvel have been anticipating the new season of Loki, and finally, after more than two years, it's here. Season 1 of the show is often deemed one of the best superhero shows of all time, with special praises for the out-of-the-box plotline and Tom Hiddleston's brilliant portrayal of Loki.

Hiddleston has portrayed the role in a number of films like Thor, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Every time Marvel prepares to release a new project, fans of the American media franchise dish out crazy speculations and rumors. This time, X (formerly Twitter) has been looming with spoilers from the first few episodes. However, none of them are verified, and there is a massive possibility that most of them are unreliable.

Loki season 2's spoilers depict detailed dialogues, script, and screenplay

Out of most spoilers, an X account named @Yeye97246029 has tweeted out some of the most fascinating information about the upcoming season of the Marvel show.

@Yeye97246029 tweeted a lot of information, which involved exact dialogues, the script, the screenplay, and stills of what to expect. There are a lot of mentions of Mobius, Sylvie, B-15, and Brad, which made fans ecstatic. However, it is strongly suggested not to blindly believe in the tweets because they are simply not reliable. Here are the tweets:

Season 1 aired from June 9, 2021, to July 14, 2021. It saw the creation of an alternative version of the Marvel character in a fresh timeline. It was set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and managed to narrate a brilliant story of the antihero.

The season ended with the lead character coming face to face with an alternative version of himself named Sylvie. Sylvie even managed to kill the villain, He Who Remains. However, this move led to the creation of thousands of alternative timelines, which is bound to create a lot of trouble.

Loki season 2 synopsis

According to Marvel, the official synopsis of the show's second season reads:

"Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Apart from Tom Hiddleston, the show stars Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, and several others.