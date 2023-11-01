Loki season 2: Why Loki is Time slipping? Explained

Loki season 2 is finally here, bringing a new mystery for the viewers – time-slipping faced by Loki, the God of Mischief. This is when he travels through time involuntarily, going back and forth between the past, the present, and sometimes the future. This is very rare and dangerous, and it should not happen in the Time Variance Authority, the group that watches and protects the sacred timeline.

Loki starts to experience time-slipping when Sylvie, played by Sophia Di Martino, sends him back to the TVA. In a risky move, Sylvie killed He Who Remains, played by Jonathan Majors, and unleashed many timelines at the end of season 1. Time-slipping looks like the glitching we saw in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

As Loki deals with time-slipping in Loki season 2, viewers are curious to learn more about how it works, why it happens, and what it means for Loki’s character.

Loki's temporal odyssey: Understanding time slipping in Loki season 2

Loki season 2 introduces a new and fascinating concept of time-slipping. (Image via Marvel)

Loki season 2 introduces a new and fascinating concept of time-slipping, which puts the protagonist and his goal in danger. Time-slipping is when Loki glitches between different times and realities without any control or explanation. After watching the four episodes of Loki season 2, one can only speculate that time slipping could be related to He Who Remains, Kang variants, or the Multiverse.

In the first episode of Loki season 2, Loki is chased by TVA agents who want to arrest him. He suffers from time-slipping, which makes him jump into various situations. With the help of Mobius, he meets Ke Huy Quan, a TVA technician who knows more about time-slipping. Ke Huy Quan says that time-slipping should not happen inside the TVA, which makes it a mysterious phenomenon.

Time-slipping could also be linked to the Multiverse. Kang, who wanted to dominate all realities, was blocked by his other self, He Who Remains. He Who Remains separated his timeline from Kang’s access. When Sylvie murdered him, Kang became the new leader of the TVA, and the Multiverse was freed. This could be a potential reason for Loki’s time-slipping.

Loki season 2: How to Stop Time-Slipping?

O.B. states, time-slipping is caused by Loki’s presence being displaced from the TVA’s flow of time. (Image via Marvel)

According to O.B., time-slipping is caused by Loki’s presence being displaced from the TVA’s flow of time. He compares him to a flickering light or a glitching computer file. The only way to stop it is to use a temporal aura extractor, a device that O.B. can pull Loki out of the timestream. But it is not that easy.

Mobius has to use the extractor on the Temporal Loom, a machine that shows the timeline as threads. The extractor will make a portal that will bring Loki to the present. But Mobius has to be fast because if he is too late, the temporal energy might erase Loki from the timeline forever.

Loki and Mobius manage to do it just in time, and Loki is restored to his normal state. (Image via Marvel)

Meanwhile, Loki has to simultaneously prune himself, which means using a Time Stick to erase himself from existence. This sounds counterintuitive, but O.B. explains that pruning will release Loki from time, allowing him to be pulled by the extractor. But this also means that Loki has to trust Mobius and O.B. to save him before he is gone.

Fortunately, Loki and Mobius do it just in time, and Loki is restored to his normal state. But he still has many things to wonder about and deal with, like why he was time-slipping, who changed the TVA, and how to stop Kang from taking over the multiverse.