Mobius goes to space? Owen Wilson's new costume revealed in Loki season 2

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with its captivating storylines, and one of the franchise's most beloved characters is Loki, the God of Mischief. The popular Disney+ series Loki has become a fan favorite, and viewers have been eagerly anticipating its return for a second season.

Along with Tom Hiddleston's return as Loki, Owen Wilson's character Mobius is also set to make a comeback. Wilson's portrayal of the Time Variance Authority agent was a highlight of the first season, and fans are excited to see what he brings to the table in season two.

With the release of new promotional art, fans are getting a sneak peek at what's in store for the characters in the upcoming season, building anticipation for what promises to be another thrilling addition to the MCU.

Mobius' new space look and the return of the cast in Loki season 2

Owen Wilson's Mobius dons an astronaut suit in new promotional art for season 2 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Marvel's highly anticipated Loki season 2 is set to bring back the beloved cast of characters, including Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief, Mobius, Hunter B-15, Casey, and Ke Huy Quan's Marvel character.

However, it's Mobius' new look that has recently caught the attention of fans. Instead of his usual TVA attire, Mobius dons an astronaut suit, leaving viewers questioning what this could mean for his character.

Deadpool Updates @DeadpoolUpdate New promotional art of Loki, Agent Mobius, Miss Minutes & the TVA for ‘LOKI’ S2! New promotional art of Loki, Agent Mobius, Miss Minutes & the TVA for ‘LOKI’ S2! 🎨 https://t.co/mjdGCXBH4p

One theory is that the TVA could embark on a new mission involving space travel, which could be connected to their pursuit of Kang Variants. Loki's experience in Asgard and handling otherworldly beings could be useful in dealing with a Kang from space.

Alternatively, Mobius' space suit could be a disguise for a mission on Earth, with Loki's shapeshifting abilities making him unrecognizable in the astronaut suit.

QuidVacuo @QuidVacuo ¡Nuevas imágenes promocionales de 'LOKI' temporada 2!



Con un Mobius espacial. ¡Nuevas imágenes promocionales de 'LOKI' temporada 2!Con un Mobius espacial. https://t.co/fWEsUxCl22

Apart from Mobius' new look, fans are also excited to see the return of Hunter B-15 and Eugene Cordero's Casey. It remains to be seen how these characters will fit into the new storyline, but their presence adds to the upcoming season's excitement.

Similarly, Ke Huy Quan's Marvel character is also set to appear, although details about his role in the series remain unknown.

The TVA's next adventure: Space travel and pursuing Kang variants

Will Mobius and the God of Mischief be venturing into space to pursue Kang variants in the season 2? (Image via Marvel Studios)

As fans eagerly anticipate the return of season 2, they wonder what's next for the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and what it means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With futuristic technology that allows them to travel to alternate Asgards, it's possible that the TVA is now experimenting with space travel.

Mobius' new astronaut suit in the latest promotional art hints at the TVA's new adventure and could be connected to their pursuit of Kang Variants. The post-credits scene from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania confirmed the existence of multiple Kangs in the Multiverse. Loki and Mobius could be going after a Variant in space.

Alternatively, Mobius could be wearing the suit for the TVA's experiments with space travel. While the organization has yet to explore the outer reaches of the cosmos, the God of Mischief's experience in Asgard and handling otherworldly beings could be useful in dealing with a Kang from space.

Loki season 2 promises to deliver another exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans can look forward to the return of Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson's characters, as well as new and returning cast members. The recent promotional art's hint at space travel and the pursuit of Kang Variants has only added to the excitement.

Poll : 0 votes