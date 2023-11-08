Doctor Doom eyed to replace Kang as Marvel's next major villain

Marvel Studios might bring in Doctor Doom to take over from Kang the Conqueror, as per latest reports. This is because Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang, faces unresolved domestic violence charges. However, the change will be challenging to adapt to. It could be attributed to Loki season 2's last episode reinforcing Kang as the MCU's major threat, according to Variety.

Furthermore, before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there were whispers about Doctor Doom's appearance. The rumors soon faded, as it didn't happen. Despite that, the film did tease the Doomwar comic storyline. It now appears that the studio may have to switch from Kang to a new Doctor Doom soon to provide a fresh main villain for the MCU.

Having said that, at the time of writing, there is no official confirmation about Doctor Doom replacing Kang the Conqueror.

Marvel: Is Doctor Doom the right replacement for Kang the Conqueror?

There is no official confirmation about Doctor Doom replacing Kang the Conqueror (Image via YouTube/CBR)

As per speculation, Doctor Doom is a fitting replacement for Kang in something like Avengers: Secret Wars. The reason for this is that he was the lead villain in the Secret Wars comics. Moreover, if needed, Marvel could indeed make this switch. But as of now, this isn't the case.

Additionally, the multiversal aspect of Kang has been established in the MCU, notably in Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The character is further exemplified by other Marvel films where different actors have played the same character in variant forms.

If one is aware of Marvel's history, one is cognizant of Marvel's annals of recasting. Subsequently, replacing Majors should be a simple decision. On the other hand, Victor Von Doom, better known as Doctor Doom, stands out as the likely next main villain in the MCU's Multiverse Saga. He uniquely wields both technology and magic, channeling powers akin to those of both Doctor Strange and Iron Man.

As a villain who crafted his own destiny, Doom harbors a deep-seated grudge against Reed Richards. Furthermore, he is on a quest to rescue his mother's soul from a demon. Previous Hollywood adaptations have not done justice to Doctor Doom. However, with Marvel Studios reclaiming the Fantastic Four rights, fans expect a more accurate portrayal.

Doctor Doom's role in the MCU carries weight, as he is pivotal to the Secret Wars comics, which Avengers: Secret Wars will reference. While not officially confirmed, many believe Doom will be central to the plot. This could particularly be associated with the Fantastic Four's introduction before the Secret Wars.

In addition to that, Doom ties to MCU characters such as Namor and Doctor Strange, along with his intricate dynamic with Kang the Conqueror. This, in turn, could position him as an ideal and layered antagonist for the current narrative.

Final thoughts

The pivot to Doctor Doom as the next central villain in the MCU could leverage his complex blend of technology and magic and his rich comic history. This shift, while not confirmed, aligns with the narrative direction of the Multiverse Saga. Furthermore, it could offer a nuanced adversary in the wake of Kang the Conqueror's storyline.