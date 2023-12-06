What are the claims against Jonathan Majors? Trial, case, and ex-girlfriend relationship explored 

After getting cast in noticeable roles in Creed III and as Marvel's future archvillain, Kang the Conqueror, in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania, Jonathan Majors was arrested on charges of domestic dispute. The trial for the case opened on Monday, December 4, 2023, in the New York City Criminal Court.

The 34-year-old actor has been charged by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari for alleged harassment and assault. Jabbari has testified to the multiple misdemeanor counts with details of the events on the first day of the hearing. The actor pleaded not guilty to the charges as the case was being heard. If found guilty, Majors will be put behind bars for about a year.

What is Jonathan Majors accused of?

Jonathan Majors, the prospective Marvel mega villain, is accused of multiple counts of misdemeanor leading to harassment and assault. Currently, the actor is legally charged with harassment in the second degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury, and assault in the third degree recklessly causing physical injury.

The charges are connected to a fight between Jabbari and Majors on the streets of Chinatown in March 2023. However, the alleged victim, Grace Jabbari, accused Jonathan Majors of similar behavior in multiple events. Evidence presented for the case includes video grabs from the street chase and voice recordings of Majors produced by Jabbari.

What happened in Jonathan Majors’ trial?

The trial began on Monday, December 5, 2023, in the New York City Criminal Court, with Jabbari testifying about the event on March 25, 2023. She described how, while returning from a dinner together, Jabbari noticed Majors receiving a romantic message on his phone.

She alleged that when she grabbed the phone, Majors twisted her right arm and hit her on the head to pry the phone out of her hand. She explained how the actor used his weight and strength to victimize her. The Kang actor allegedly moved out of the vehicle and took off while she chased him through the streets. As per reports, multiple video grabs have picked up the chase, and the compilation is put up as evidence.

Jabbari recounted their meeting and the early part of their relationship, bringing up the different events where she felt intimidated. She described exact situations that enraged the Creed actor, such as Jabbari talking about her ex in December 2021 and her attending the Glastonbury Music Festival with her friends in June 2022.

She further illustrated the incidents when Jonathan Majors apologized or declared he wanted to marry her or threatened to commit suicide in bouts of anger. However, she claimed that she loved him and decided to put up with the mental and physical abuse.

While Jabbari claimed to have confided in Majors’ former manager Priya Satiani, she produced the recording she had taken when Majors was having one of his angry fits. She also answered the query about the video footage showing her partying in a nightclub a few hours after the alleged physical offense.

Who is Jonathan Majors’ ex, Grace Jabbari?

Majors in various roles (Image via Marvel and HBO)

Grace Jabbari is a UK resident who met the actor on the sets of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania in August 2021. While Jonathan Majors played Kang the Conqueror in the movie, Grace was the on-set movement coach. Jabbari, a professional dancer, played host to the actor, showing him around London.

She asserted the relationship moved quickly, and Majors came out as kind and loving. However, in December 2021, Jabbari claimed to see the other side of the actor’s demeanor and feeling scared. She produced audio recordings and photographs as proof of the incidents, with one audio allegedly revealing the actor asking Jabbari to be like former first lady Michelle Obama.

Did Jonathan Majors get replaced as Kang?

Majors as Variants of Kang the Conqueror (Image via Marvel and IMDb)

The Quantumania actor is embroiled in an assault case that may take some time to resolve, and his career is on hold in the meantime. Variety had reported Marvel’s high-level meeting deliberating Majors’ continuance in MCU, leading to speculations about replacing Kang with Dr. Doom as the archvillain. However, there is no confirmation about a replacement.

Unfortunately for Jonathan Majors, more of his domestic abuse victims have started cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which may impact his high-profile assault case. While the actor waits for the result of the court trial, his agency, the William Morris Endeavor, continues to represent him.