Marvel forced to keep Jonathan Majors as Kang The Conqueror, leaked contract shows

Marvel Studios is facing a challenging decision regarding the future of their Kang-focused saga amid rumors surrounding actor Jonathan Majors, who portrays Kang the Conqueror. The speculation intensified after Majors was allegedly involved in an assault on his girlfriend, prompting discussions about potential changes in Marvel's approach to the Kang storyline.

In a surprising turn of events, leaked details of Jonathan Majors' contract have revealed a special clause that reportedly might compel Marvel Studios to keep the actor playing Kang the Conqueror and his variants despite the actor's current controversy, as per Dexerto.

Jonathan Majors’ Marvel Contract

Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors in a scene from Devotion (Image via IMDb)

Recent insights into Jonathan Majors' contract shed light on a potential reason why Marvel is hesitant to recast Kang and may choose to completely remove that storyline instead.

Dexerto reported that during a recent episode of a podcast titled The Weekly Planet, a crew member on the WWII drama Devotion (which also stars Majors) shared details about Majors's contract, indicating that he may be contractually bound as the exclusive actor to portray all versions of Kang:

"During our filming, JM closed the Kang deal. I remember asking said friend about it, and they shared some details. X number of movies, X number of dollars, and more interestingly, due to the nature of the character and potential multiple versions, JM had a contract clause stating that only he could play any and all versions of Kang.”

Hence, the reported contract closed while filming Devotion outlines the number of movies, compensation, and a unique clause granting Majors the sole right to play various versions of Kang. If accurate, this contractual stipulation could explain Marvel's decision not to recast Kang, even in the face of the ongoing domestic charges proceedings.

Kang's uncertain future

Despite challenges, Marvel Studios, led by Kevin Feige, is reportedly determined to stick to the Kang storyline, as per Gamerant. Insider Daniel Richtman indicates that the studio continues to be committed to exploring Kang's narrative in upcoming projects.

However, the leaked contract details, if accurate, suggest that recasting Kang might not be a feasible option due to the exclusive nature of Majors' agreement before the verdict.

Jeff Sneider, during an episode of The Hot Mic Podcast, hinted that Kang could ultimately be recast, with Disney's Bob Iger closely monitoring the situation. The potential damage to Disney's brand due to Jonathan Majors' negative press may be a factor influencing the decision.

While much of this information is speculative, it raises questions about the direction of The Kang Dynasty and the future phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

MCU's shifting landscape

Kang the Conqueror, initially introduced in Loki season 1 and the primary antagonist in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was poised to become the next ‘Thanos.’ Persistent rumors and plot leaks suggest a gathering of heroes from various MCU franchises, as well as characters from the 20th Century Fox X-Men and Fantastic Four movies, to confront Kang the Conqueror and his Variants.

Jeff Lovenes, previously associated with the project, expressed excitement about the talented cast, including Florence Pugh, Jonathan Majors, and Letitia Wright. However, Lovenes is now reportedly ‘off’ the project, adding another layer of uncertainty to the future of the MCU.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still currently scheduled for release on May 1, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars following on May 7, 2027. With The Marvels bombing at the box office, Marvel seems in a dire place with the fate of Kang the Conqueror, and the broader MCU remains hanging in the balance, awaiting the resolution of legal matters and strategic decisions from Marvel Studios and Disney.

The next Marvel film, Deadpool 3, is set to be the only MCU release in 2024, a departure from the usual multiple releases per year.