MCU delights fans with The Marvels runtime announcement

The official disclosure about the runtime of The Marvels’ is out, and has both surprised and delighted fans. The movie is set to break the MCU record for the shortest movie. This is the second film in the Captain Marvel series and brings together three stars, Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau. As such, this is a major crossover movie giving rise to the question of its length since it is meant to focus on each of the three leads.

Marvel Entertainment released the official trailer two months ago with teasers released even before that. However, the length of The Marvels was under debate with theatre chains creating confusion with their placeholding times. As three leads are featured in the action-packed project, it is natural that viewers were expecting a lengthy show.

The Marvels will be released with a runtime of 105 minutes which is quite a surprise taking its plot into consideration. Most of the Marvel movies have fallen within the range of 112 minutes to 161 minutes with the exception of Avengers: Endgame which had a runtime of 181 minutes.

The Marvels is short but crisp in action sequences

The official runtime for The Marvels as declared by the Studio is coming to 1 hour 45 minutes which seems short and sweet. A long runtime may have made for a sprawling storytelling for The Marvels which was avoided by making it shorter. A leaner run is likely to add an energetic pace to the movie that aligns with what the trailer shows.

As such, the other two Marvel movies of 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 ran for more than two hours. However, The Marvels is set to break the pattern.

Till now, the shortest Marvel movies were The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World, both clocking in 112 minutes. The runtime of some of the other Marvel movies to compare are:

Thor – 1 hour and 55 minutes

Doctor Strange – 1 hour and 55 minutes

Ant-Man – 1 hour and 57 minutes

Ant-Man and the Wasp – 1 hour and 58 minutes

Thor: Love and Thunder – 1 hour and 59 minutes

Guardians of the Galaxy – 2 hours and 1 minute

Captain Marvel – 2 hours and 3 minutes

Iron Man 2 – 2 hours and 4 minutes

Captain America: The First Avenger – 2 hours and 4 minutes

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – 2 hours and 5 minutes

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 2 hours and 6 minutes

Iron Man – 2 hours and 6 minutes

Spider-Man: Far From Home – 2 hours and 9 minutes

Iron Man 3 – 2 hours and 10 minutes

Thor: Ragnarok – 2 hours and 10 minutes

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 2 hours and 12 minutes

Spider-Man: Homecoming – 2 hours and 13 minutes

Black Panther – 2 hours and 14 minutes

Black Widow – 2 hours and 14 minutes

Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 2 hours and 16 minutes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 – 2 hours and 16 minutes

Avengers: Age of Ultron – 2 hours and 21 minutes

The Avengers – 2 hours and 23 minutes

Captain America: Civil War – 2 hours and 27 minutes

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 2 hours and 28 minutes

Avengers: Infinity Wars – 2 hours and 29 minutes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 – 2 hours and 29 minutes

Eternals – 2 hours and 36 minutes

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 2 hours and 41 minutes

Avengers: Endgame – 3 hours and 1 minute

As per the above list, while Avengers: Endgame is the longest movie, The Marvels will be the shortest. For comparison, the movie Oppenheimer, which released this year, had a runtime of 2 hours 49 minutes

What is The Marvels about?

With a total production budget of $274.8 million, there is a lot of action and adventure packed in the short movie.

While Brie Larson is playing Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani is playing Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris is portraying Monica Rambeau. Besides these, Samuel L. Jackson, Park Seo-joon, and Zawe Ashton are part of the cast.

Both Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel have had their solo projects before. However, this is the first time that fans will see Monica in action. The plot revolves around the three leads who keep swapping places whenever they use their powers. The condition occurred after Monica went to investigate a wormhole linked to the Kree. The three characters decide to team up to find a solution to their problem.

Watch out for The Marvels slated to debut on November 10, 2023.