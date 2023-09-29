Is The Marvels the shortest MCU film? Runtime explored ahead of release 

MCU’s latest chapter, The Marvels, has recently been confirmed to have the shortest running time amongst all Marvel movies released thus far. The 33rd movie in the famous MCU, The Marvels, continues the Captain Marvel movie and the Ms. Marvel miniseries released on Disney+ last year.

The latest installment will feature all three of the Marvels in the form of Monica Rambeaou, Kamala Khan, and of course, Carol Denvers. Initially released in April, the trailer set up the stage for an exciting yet comical chapter in the Marvels' saga. Here, we look at everything we know concerning the movie being the shortest of the MCU until now.

The Marvels is the shortest MCU film to be ever released

The Marvels will revolve around how the three Marvels swap places each time they use their powers. Kamala Khan was on Earth 616 at the end of the Ms. Marvel miniseries. Monica Rambeau last appeared in the 2019 Captain Marvel movie.

She also featured in the recent Wanda Vision TV series and will now appear in the upcoming Marvels. Kamala Khan, shown as a lifelong Carol Denvers fan belonging to Pakistan, is also linked to Denvers as far as her powers are concerned.

Regardless, the movie will deal with the fact that the three swap places each time they use their powers. This means that Kamala’s life is in danger, forcing her involvement among the many superheroes that form the MCU.

Nick Fury, last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, will also return to the MCU as The Marvels. Rumors have surrounded Fury’s last appearance in the MCU. Fury was shown to be off-Earth during the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming and returned to the planet following the Secret Invasion TV series events.

Known to be a close associate of Carol Denvers, the real Fury will return to the MCU world with The Marvels. Regardless, set to be released on November 10, 2023, The Marvels has been confirmed to have a run time of just 105 minutes, making it the shortest movie to be released in the MCU thus far.

According to AMC Theaters, The Marvels will run for just one hour and 45 minutes, putting it over The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World as the shortest MCU film thus far. The shortest movies in the MCU until now ran for 112 minutes. Marvel has a track record of releasing movies that are under 2 hours.

The Shortest MCU movies ever

Of the 31 MCU movies that have made the screen thus far, only seven have had more than 120 minutes of runtime. Apart from The Marvels, Thord: The Dark World, and The Incredible Hulk, the following MCU offerings have had runtimes of less than 2 hours:

Thor (115 minutes),

Doctor Strange (115 minutes)

Ant-Man (117 minutes)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (118 minutes)

Thor: Love and Thunder (119 minutes)

On the contrary, the longest-running MCU film thus far has been Avengers: Endgame, which ran for 181 minutes.

Regardless, the short run time does not mean that The Marvels will not be an essential movie concerning the overall MCU. The twist concerning the three superheroes swapping places was introduced to the MCU as part of the Ms. Marvel series post-credit scene.

The movie will involve Fury and Monica Rambeau investigating a Kree wormhole, leading to Kamala Khan showing up in her place, as seen in the trailer.

The movie can be expected to conclude with an easy victory for the three overpowered superheroes and a new team is formed concerning the MCU. That in itself has been constantly foreshadowed in the MCU. The comics include a range of stories involving the teaming up of the Marvels, while the Ms. Marvel TV series opened the door for a team-up between Kamala Khan and her idol, Carol Denvers.

With only a few weeks left before the movie's release, fans will be eagerly waiting for the shortest new chapter of the MCU world.