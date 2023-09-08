Marvel Studios faces uncertain future as Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart vanish from release calendar

As a result of Hollywood's ongoing actors and screenwriters strike, Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart have been removed from Marvel's release schedule.

Daredevil: Born Again was initially intended to debut in early 2024, and Ironheart in fall 2023. However, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, both productions have been dropped from Marvel's release schedule owing to WGA and SAG-AFTRA labour strikes.

These series are in limbo since no backup release dates have been chosen, and fans may have to wait a long time.

Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart were set to explore significant storylines in the Marvel universe

Daredevil: Born Again, set in the Marvel Universe, is one of the victims of this strike-induced reorganisation.

The return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin was highly anticipated by fans. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the corresponding comic saw Daredevil questioning his role and his ethics as he seeks to subvert a supervillain's plans.

The strikes have also had an impact on Ironheart, another television series that was receiving a lot of attention. The show was set to follow Dominique Thorne's portrayal of Riri Williams as she assumes the position of a scientific prodigy and the heir apparent to Iron Man, post the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Daredevil: Born Again was announced at SDCC in 2022 (Image via Espinof)

Future slate for Disney+ Marvel shows

Due to strikes and continuing discussions, additional Marvel programmes including Echo and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries have also been delayed until 2024, severely complicating Marvel's television schedule for the upcoming years.

The future looks uncertain for the MCU on Hotstar/Disney+ (Image via Disney+)

Only one premiere will take place during the autumn season on Disney/Hotstar: the eagerly awaited second season of Loki, which will begin on October 6. Following the success of its first season as the most-watched Marvel series on Hotstar/Disney+, the Tom Hiddleston-starrer is Marvel's ray of hope for the rest of the year.

The second season of the animated series What If...? will also debut around Christmas, giving fans a chance to delve further into a creative examination of alternative Marvel Cinematic Universe scenarios.

Marvel reshuffles its release calendar (Image via Germain Lussier/io9)

Marvel already has a schedule for 2024, with Echo in January and X-Men '97 in the first half of the year. It's unclear if Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart are going to be released in 2024 given their absence from this lineup.