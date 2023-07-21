Marvel's Ironheart: Release date prediction, cast, latest updates, and more

The much-awaited Marvel’s Ironheart release date was pushed back from 2023 to 2024 as MCU’s Phase 5 has been delayed. The character of Riri Williams, the Ironheart, was introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and fans are excited to catch the solo spin-off on the Iron Man protégé. The series is part of Phase 5, which will place the character in the scheme of things for the larger Phase 6 face-off.

While much of the inside details are still under wraps, the titular cast is known to be Dominique Thorne, who debuted in the role in Wakanda Forever. As the storyline in the comics reveals, Riri is a teenage genius who received an official sponsorship from Tony Stark, confirming her legacy as Iron Man’s superhero heir.

Debuting in Invincible Iron Man Vol. 2 #7 (2016), Brian Michael Bendis was the creator of the character. While the MCU storyline may not remain faithful to the comics, Bendis’ Riri is still going to win hearts.

Release update about Ironheart

Initially slated for a 2023 release, the project is currently looking at a delay. While it has been postponed to a 2024 release, the exact date is still not confirmed by the makers. Announced by Kevin Feige in 2020, the head writer for the show, Chinaka Hodge, was confirmed as early as 2021.

For fans who were eagerly waiting for the Disney+ show to air, the latest update may be a disappointment. However, after a totally packed 2022, Marvel and Disney+ have taken a step back to reassess their strategies. As a result, the three movies and three shows announced for 2023 are not all going to be released this year.

With the MCU Phase 5 movie The Marvels being pushed back from July this year to November 2023, other Phase 5 releases are also facing delays, including Ironheart and Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Latest updates on the cast and plot of Ironheart

As previously mentioned, Dominique Thorne is playing the titular role, and the villain, The Hood, aka Parker Robbins, is to be portrayed by Anthony Ramos. The role of one of the MCU’s megavillains, Mephisto, has finally gone to actor Sacha Baron Cohen after much deliberation.

While actor Alden Ehrenreich is also locked in to play a key role, the character remains undisclosed. The casting list also includes Cree Summer, Manny Montana, Myric Ross, and Paul Calderon.

While not much is known about the plot of the story, Wakanda Forever has already shown us Riri's abilities when it comes to building and operating her superhero suit. Moreover, since she had to return the Vibranium suit lent by Shuri, she has to create a new one to use in her future battles.

The movie, reportedly, might explore technology versus magic in the encounter between Riri and The Hood. Even Mephisto uses magical powers.

Also, while Ironheart may connect to future MCU projects, the upcoming Armor Wars movie may lead James Rhodey Rhodes to Riri when he deals with stolen Stark tech. There is a possibility of Shuri and other Wakandan warriors collaborating with Riri in the storyline. Fans may need to wait for the trailer to learn more about the plot.

Final thoughts on Ironheart

Ironheart trailer is a couple of months away (Image via Marvel)

While speculation is rife about a January 2024 release, fans must wait for confirmation from the production house, which may come later this year after the release of The Marvels in November 2023.

Under the directorial responsibilities of Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes, Ironheart is set to have six episodes. The filming is over, and the show is waiting for a green signal as per the new schedules of Disney+ and Marvel's reduced projects.