Jonathan Majors case reportedly takes a complete U-turn as new evidence surfaces

Grace Jabbari, the ex-girlfriend of Jonathan Majors, recently appeared in court, donning plaid attire, to testify against the actor in a domestic violence case. Furthermore, recently, a key piece of evidence that raised eyebrows was presented to the jury by Jabbari: an audio recording from September 2020.

The recording presented by Jabbari allegedly captures Majors demanding her to emulate influential figures like Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama. In the recording, Jonathan Majors asserts his significance in doing great things for his culture and the world, implying that Jabari should be a great woman to match his stature.

Despite the serious allegations, the Marvel-famed actor maintains his innocence, having pleaded not guilty to the accusations. Moreover, Majors, who has gained fame for his portrayal of Kang in Marvel films, is facing misdemeanor assault and harassment charges brought forth by Jabbari.

"The woman that supports me needs to be a great woman," Jonathan Majors asked Jabbari to behave like Michelle Obama

Jonathan Majors and his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari (Image via YouTube/Tyrone Magnus)

The jury heard a recording Jabbari made with her iPhone of Majors shouting at her, demanding she behave like Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama.

In the recording, Jonathan Majors was heard saying,

"I'm a great man. A great man. I do great things for my culture and for the world. ... The woman that supports me needs to be a great woman...Two nights ago, you did not do that. Which took away from the plan."

Furthermore, Jabbari revealed in the trial that she takes full responsibility for not retaliating. She testified,

"I just kept saying I'm sorry and I took all the blame...I just took the full blame to calm him down."

This revelation in the recording has caused a stir, challenging public perceptions and raising questions about Majors's character. Additionally, Jabari reportedly recounts multiple instances where Majors exhibited intense anger and violent tendencies.

One such example disclosed by Jabbari in the trial includes a situation where Majors reacted with jealousy and anger when Jabari mentioned a dog from a past relationship, indicating his possessiveness and escalating fears for her safety. These accumulating incidents of rage and alleged violence contributed to Jabari's growing anxiety, culminating in the March incident that is central to the trial.

Who is Grace Jabbari? The ex-girlfriend of Jonathan Majors

Jabbari, a 30-year-old British dancer and movement coach, specializes in helping performers like dancers, actors, and musicians connect their physical movements with emotional and artistic expression. This definition comes from the Berklee College of Music. Her film credits include dancing roles in Barbie and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, as listed on IMDb.

Furthermore, Grace also served as a movement coach for Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where she met actor Majors.

Jabbari's biography on the Russell Maliphant Dance Company's website reveals she was born in Reading, UK. She trained at Tring Park School for Performing Arts, Rambert School, and Northern School of Contemporary Dance, earning a master's in dance from the latter.

What happened between Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari?

Jonathan Majors in Creed III (Image via IMDb)

On March 25 in Manhattan, Majors was arrested and charged with assault following a domestic dispute with Jabbari. The altercation reportedly started when Jabbari found a text on his phone, suspecting infidelity. She ended up in the hospital with minor injuries, alleging that Majors hit her face, twisted her finger, and grabbed her neck.

Next, Jonathan Majors, through his lawyer Priya Chaudhry, denied the accusations posed by Jabbari. Moreover, he also filed a counter-complaint against Jabbari, claiming she was the aggressor, scratching and hitting him. He asserts that her injuries occurred when she fell in his apartment later that night.

In June, the NYPD had sufficient evidence to arrest Jabbari for assault but delayed charging her until October 2023.

As the case progresses, further scrutiny is anticipated, which will eventually shed more light on the events that transpired into a legal action.